Author Pauline Petsel's Story from the Silent World of Animals Continues in "Without a Word, Book 2"

Without a Word

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Without a Word, by Greeneville, TN resident Pauline Petsel. Petsel was born and raised in Cedar Rapids Iowa. She was married and had two sons while in Iowa before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida where their daughter was born. Their life was basically normal except for experiences now and then cropping up concerning their life or connection with animals. Some cute stories, some funny and then also some strange or weird. Now retired to Greeneville, Petsel's weird stories have spread to other topics and experiences in her life. Without a Word is the final half of a two part story with photographs that explores the silent world of animals through the author's personal experiences and a lifetime of living with a variety of domestic, wild and exotic animals. Animals work from a silent world without words, yet in their own way, using actions, visual expressions and body language, they are able to blend and communicate among their own world and with the verbal world of man.