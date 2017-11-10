Author Bev Freeman Pens Newest Installment in "The Madison McKenzie Files"

Where Ladies Slippers Grow

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of, by Tennessee author, Bev Freeman.Freeman was born in Virginia and lived in the Appalachians until her teens. Her family relocated to Florida where she graduated high school, married a Floridian, and raised a son. In 1993, with shattered dreams, she returned to Appalachia. She married a local, God-fearing man in 1996, and life is beautiful in Tennessee, with two spirited grandsons living close by.In, Madison helps Rick investigate a missing hiker. She has visions while alone with a corpse, and fear of her budding psychic ability causes secrecy. After Sheriff Perry's injury, Cold Creek votes Madison as their sheriff. She demonstrates a knack for the job, exposing her to dangers beyond imagination, and jealousy becomes her newest challenge.is the second installment in Freeman's. The first book, wcj, follows Madison and her dog after they discover a skull along the Appalachian Trail."Bev Freeman treats the reader to the exciting twists and turns of living and moving on. A must read for any lover of mystery." –Linda Hudson Hoagland, author ofcan be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart Publishing~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc