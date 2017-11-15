News By Tag
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group prepares S/V Principal Interest for Around The World Adventure
In order for the vessel to withstand non-stop travel for a 13 month voyage, and to keep up with the rest of the yachts in the Rally, VMAG had a challenging 5 months of refit and design to prepare the boat for this global trip. The entire project was directed by owners, Captain Ed Pollner and Rebecca Dinda, and overseen by VMAG's team of qualified electronics engineers.
The first element of this project was the removal of existing antiquated navigation equipment that was no-longer supported or repairable. Using the latest technology available, VMAG's engineers integrated the chartplotters using Intel NUC PC with Timezero TZ professional software and Furuno TZT. The benefit of providing redundant navigational capabilities was to gain more control and efficiency, achieved by utilizing separate power connections and antennas.
With navigation underway, the next area to review was a quality voice and data system. Captain Ed and Rebecca chose the Sailor Inmarsat Fleet One for its small antenna, global coverage, high quality voice service, and reasonable voice and data plans. The up/down data speeds used for email, weather reports and GPS were ideal to support the service required by the rally officials. Owners Ed and Rebecca found the Wi-Fi feature throughout the yacht helpful to connect with wireless devices such as a smart phone and a tablet, using the Optimizer. David Leone, President of VMAG commented, "With quality, reliable and cost effective communications, the owners have agreed to post a daily blog about their day-to-day experiences, as they travel around the world".
A top of the range Furuno Class-A Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transponder was selected to ensure a reliable, powerful output, transmitting 12.5 watts, normally used for larger commercial vessels. The transponder outputs data to ECDIS, radar and other navigational equipment to provide collision avoidance support.
The power supply was totally revamped. David Leone said, "The biggest wcj challenge was finding parts and software for the outdated EmpirBus system. Through EmpirBus headquarters in Sweden, we were able to obtain the building records for the Farr sailboat and identify the appropriate parts and software". To complement the power system, VMAG also installed a SunForce 4444 400 watt 24VDC wind generator. "Early testing of this generator was exciting", says David Leone. "It performed beyond our expectations in just average breezes". A typical amount of power is approximately 8-10 amps, which can keep the batteries fully charged to support essential equipment on board, such as navigation, refrigerator and lighting. "The secret to the success of this outcome was the installation of the correct cable size required for the length of run from the generator to the batteries" comments David Leone. Our experienced engineers enhanced this performance with an additional breaker and connections to improve the overall usage of the wind generator".
S/V Principal Interest is just one example of the many vessels that VMAG work on a regular basis. The benefit of using VMAG is that they have expertise in every area of refits and new builds, from security, infrastructure cabling, carpentry, fiberglass work, entertainment, naval architect services, networking, communications, and navigation equipment to provide the ultimate in full service marine technology.
For More Technical Information:
David Leone, President
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group
Tel: 954-463-5910
David@vmag.cc (mailto:sales@
http://www.vmag.cc (http://www.voyagersystems.cc/
About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.
We were founded over 28 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.
Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support. We have a proud tradition and commitment to excellence, and strongly believe in doing a job right the first time. We work hard every day, in every way to earn the respect, trust and confidence of our clients.
We have a history of successful projects of new builds and refits throughout the world, in such regions as the Middle East, Northern Europe, Asia, South Pacific, South and North America and Caribbean.
As a North American representative, VMAG offers complete vessel monitoring, control systems, custom foil panels along with Integrated Glass Bridge. We have recently introduced an anti-piracy solutions for ships, oil rigs, pipe lines as well as ports and waterways.
