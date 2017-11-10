News By Tag
frogg toggs® Claims Title of 'Budget Pick' by Backpackers.com for Ultra-Lite2™ Rain Jacket
Designed as a package rain jacket, this rain gear product is constructed from an ultra-lightweight, waterproof, breathable, non-woven polypropylene construction. The patented bi-laminate technology with "welded" waterproof seams and unmatched sweat-free breathability is a great value in affordable rain gear. The compression of this jacket allows it to pack down to a "storage pocket" size and is perfect for backpacks, stadium seats or golf bags.
"Providing our customers with dependable products that withstand the limits of the environment while making it easy to pack and care for is a huge focus for us," said Will Fowler, director of marketing for frogg toggs®. "We are recognized as a leader in our industry and its praises like this from Backpackers.com that really help us prove that to our customers."
The Ultra-Lite2 fabric has a two-part technology system. First, the outer layers consist of DriPore Gen 2 film exposed directly to the elements, making this fabric the lightest of all frogg toggs materials. It trades a fraction of its durability compared to other frogg toggs fabrics for a wealth of pack-ability and a windfall of weight reduction. Next, the inner layers provides a weight and performance matched blend of exclusive nonwoven fabrics designed to promote air flow and breathability while offering a smooth, soft touch when worn.
As a primarily gear recommendation website, Backpackers.com developed the "Budget Pick" award as an annual recognition across various categories catered to its audience as a guide for highlighting the best-of-the-
To learn more about frogg toggs and other product offerings, please visit froggtoggs.com (http://www.froggtoggs.com/
ABOUT FROGG TOGGS®
Located in one of the "wettest" parts of the country, frogg toggs® was founded in 1996 on the promise of total customer satisfaction, and to this day we don't introduce a product, make a change or commit a resource unless we know it will result in giving our customers even more reason to seek out and purchase the frogg toggs® brand. As our customer base expands from the traditional sporting segments into other outdoor activities, this commitment is strengthened rather than diluted. We understand that a growing market means increased demand for and scrutiny of product quality. Our response to this is embodied in the quality found in our ever-expanding product line. We have every confidence that each and every frogg toggs® product will provide our customers with the quality, performance and value associated with the frogg toggs® brand.
Media Contact
Will Fowler, Director of Marketing
will@froggtoggs.com
131 Sundown Drive NW, Arab, AL 35016
800-349-1835
