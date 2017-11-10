News By Tag
Large Enterprise Customers Across Europe Select TELANTO
New Large Enterprise Customers Include SAP, CaixaBank, Adidas, Shire, Baxter, Unilever, BASF and Schindler
With a unified suite of applications including TELANTO University Alliances and TELANTO Talent Circles, TELANTO enables organisations of all sizes, industries and geographies to embrace the cloud and address their real-world challenges to its rapidly growing Academic Business Network to source real-world solutions and talents — all with its revolutionary and disruptive cloud solution.
Large organisations that have recently joined TELANTO's growing customer community in Europe include:
• SAP SE, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, is the world's third largest software and programming company. The corporation operates in six geographic regions, employing over 84,000 employees.
• CaixaBank S.A., headquartered in Valencia, Spain, is a Spanish financial services company owned by the Catalan savings bank La Caixa. It is Spain's third-largest lender by market value and with 6,631 branches to serve its 13.2 million customers.
• Adidas AG, a German multinational corporation, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, designs and manufactures shoes, clothing and sport accessories. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second largest in the world, employing 53,000 peoples.
• Shire PLC, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. The company's products are available in more than 100 countries across core therapeutic areas, employing more than 22.000 employees.
• Baxter International Inc. is a Fortune 500 American healthcare company with headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois. The company primarily focuses on products to treat haemophilia, kidney disease, immune disorders and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Baxter employees more than 48.000 employees across the global.
• Unilever PLC is a Dutch-British transnational consumer goods company co-headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands and London, United Kingdom. It is the world's largest consumer goods company measured by revenue, and is also the world's largest producer of food spreads. It is Europe's seventh most valuable company. These efforts are supported by an educated workforce of more than 169,000 people across 190 locations globally.
• BASF SE, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the largest chemical producer in the world.BASF has customers in over 190 countries and supplies products to a wide variety of industries with 150,000 employees across the globe.
• The Schindler Group is a manufacturer of escalators, elevators, and moving walkways worldwide, founded in Switzerland in 1874. Schindler produces, installs, maintains and modernizes elevators and escalators in many types of buildings including residential, commercial and high-rise buildings. The company is present in more than 140 countries and employs more than 58,000 persons worldwide.
With TELANTO, large enterprise customers are able to:
• Extend University Alliances and Increase Transparency – With real-time visibility into available course offerings in +300 global universities, customers are able to extend their university alliances – on demand and increase transparency on experiential-
• Source Solutions and Talents They Need to Grow – With built-in collaboration wcj spaces, analytics and reporting, customers have the opportunity to build employer branding in global classrooms to make better innovation and hiring decisions that help drive organisational goals.
• Connect with Scale to the #NextBigThing – In response to today's demographic shift and increasingly digital and on-the-go talent pool of students, TELANTO delivers the next generation people-centric cloud offering that makes it possible to build academic business networks to attract and empower a new generation of innovative talents to the workplace.
Comments on the News
"Global Executives from all walks of life, driving digital transformation today, are choosing TELANTO for our vision and execution capability, disrupting the university-business collaboration space through scale, service, trust and a proven cloud platform, build from scratch with heart and soul," said Christian Acosta-Flamma, Founder / CEO TELANTO. "The global Academic Business Network matching knowledge transfer with market-leading innovation and technology, continues to drive customer momentum in our home market Europe but also in North America."
"We consider Telanto a second-to-none opportunity!
"We found an easy and scalable way to collaborate with universities around the globe on IoT and business subject. For ourselves it had been difficult to establish this type of relationships with universities. Oriol Rius"
"With TELANTO's cloud solution I can challenge young talents worldwide with sophisticated R&D projects and this way I can get to know them intensively and keep in touch for potential hirings after their studies. An enormous advantage in these fast-paced markets. Detlef Hoffmann."
About TELANTO
TELANTO is the leader in EdTech cloud applications for experiential-
Find out more: https://www.telanto.com
© 2017. TELANTO España S.L. All rights reserved. TELANTO and the TELANTO logo are registered trademarks of TELANTO España S.L..
