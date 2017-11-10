 
News By Tag
* Air Spectrum, Mark Thomas
* Growth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Worcester
  Worcestershire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Air Spectrum Investing In Growth

 
 
Mark Thomas, MD at Air Spectrum Ltd
Mark Thomas, MD at Air Spectrum Ltd
WORCESTER, England - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Air Spectrum, the leading odour and dust solutions company based in Checketts Lane, Worcester have secured EU grant funding to grow sales and create new jobs.

Air Spectrum is gearing up for sales and employment growth, to build on recent success.  Utilising expert help from the Worcestershire Business Accelerator programme delivered by local business support organisation BizSmart, Air Spectrum is developing exciting new sales and marketing strategies to take the company forward in the UK and overseas.  These plans will be supported by a 5-figure grant secured through the Investing in Growth programme wcj which aims to enable Worcestershire businesses to achieve their full growth potential and create new jobs within the county.

Both support programmes are funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Worcestershire County and District Councils.

"I am delighted that we were able to secure Grant Funding for our plans" said Mark Thomas, Managing Director of Air Spectrum.  "Worcestershire County Council's support means we can expand faster, creating new employment opportunities in the county in 2018."

Wendy Garrad, Investing in Growth Project Manager at the County Council commented "The Air Spectrum grant application is a good example of the kind of growth plans we are keen to support through the ERDF Investing in Growth programme.

Find out more about Air Spectrum http://www.airspectrum.com/

Contact
Aardvark Marketing Consultants Ltd
***@aardvarkmarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Air Spectrum Ltd
Email:***@aardvarkmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Air Spectrum, Mark Thomas, Growth
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Worcester - Worcestershire - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aardvark Marketing Consultants Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share