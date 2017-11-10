News By Tag
Air Spectrum Investing In Growth
Air Spectrum is gearing up for sales and employment growth, to build on recent success. Utilising expert help from the Worcestershire Business Accelerator programme delivered by local business support organisation BizSmart, Air Spectrum is developing exciting new sales and marketing strategies to take the company forward in the UK and overseas. These plans will be supported by a 5-figure grant secured through the Investing in Growth programme wcj which aims to enable Worcestershire businesses to achieve their full growth potential and create new jobs within the county.
Both support programmes are funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Worcestershire County and District Councils.
"I am delighted that we were able to secure Grant Funding for our plans" said Mark Thomas, Managing Director of Air Spectrum. "Worcestershire County Council's support means we can expand faster, creating new employment opportunities in the county in 2018."
Wendy Garrad, Investing in Growth Project Manager at the County Council commented "The Air Spectrum grant application is a good example of the kind of growth plans we are keen to support through the ERDF Investing in Growth programme.
Find out more about Air Spectrum http://www.airspectrum.com/
