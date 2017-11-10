News By Tag
Luminous Launches High Capacity Power Inverters as Replacement for Banned Diesel Generators
Since Diesel engines in vehicles, industrial sector and households were being talked so much, finally, EPCA took bold step and imposed a ban on the use of diesel generators in the state. However hospitals were exempted from this ban.
In October 2017, the air pollution caused a fresh wave of panic and distrust among the people when Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached to record high 550, the highest ever in its history. The air was not odourless anymore, as people were able to smell and taste it.
Among the major contributors to the problem of pollution In Delhi are the vehicles, factories, industrial units, power units and diesel generators. For controlling pollution from vehicles, Delhi Government has a solution in the form of the odd even scheme and for factories & power units, Government had some strict measures to impose on but how could the pollution from Diesel Generators be controlled.
In winters the pollution levels in Delhi are very high than the summer. The two main reasons held for it are Diesel Generator sets and open agriculture residue burning in NCR. This was the reason why EPCA had to impose a ban on the use of Diesel Generators in Delhi.
To fill the power backup void created by the ban of diesel generators in Delhi, the possible alternatives could be the 24x7 supply of electricity, use of energy efficient solar devices and the generators powered by gas. But there are some obvious & inherent disadvantages associated with these power backup sources, that can't be changed.
The condition of electricity in the country is deteriorating day by day so it seems futile to think about 24x7 supply of electricity to the region to cut down the usage of diesel generators. In Delhi, during winters, the sun keeps on playing hide and seek game with us.
On the other hand, the gas-powered generators are too expensive than a diesel generator for a small business or average income households and industrial units like caterers whose backbone was the diesel generator.
Only the high quality branded power inverters can be the alternative to Diesel Generators in Delhi to provide power backup source to the households, schools, colleges, Universities, companies and other small businesses in the city.
Some unbelievable advantages of using high quality branded power inverters
There are some amazing & unbelievable advantages of using high quality branded power inverters as the power back source. It is a just one-time investment and for rest of the life, you are freed from this hassle of getting those bulky diesel generators refilled and serviced a couple of times during a day.
Generators running on Diesel are very expensive than high powered power inverters. The fuel may be cheaper but the machine itself is much more expensive than a high powered inverter. On the other hand, elderly cheaper wcj models of diesel generators cause so much of nuisance in the populated areas.
They create a lot of noise, pollution and give people a severe headache. Diesel generators are heavy in nature and need additional planning to set up, load and unload, you need a full-time employee to look after your diesel generator.
The high powered inverters are lightweight in nature and don't require daily maintenance as they are automatic in nature, once set up, that means work on their own unless a snag occurs.
After EPCA imposed the diesel generator ban in Delhi, the demand for the luminous power inverters in the capital city has increased manifold. Luminous eshop sells High Capacity UPS which are more powerful and reliable power backup solutions for households, businesses and other institutes in India.
The high capacity inverters you will purchase from the Luminous eshop are capable to run powerful machines like Air Conditioners, Laserjet Printers and refrigerators etc.
For more info and if you want to purchase online please visit at- https://www.luminouseshop.com
