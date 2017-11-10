News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Upgraded Devart ODBC Drivers with a Number of New Features
Devart released the updated versions of ODBC drivers with a number of new useful features
New features and enhancements:
• ODBC driver for PostgreSQL is currently compatible with Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL and supports PostgreSQL 10.0.
• ODBC driver for MySQL allows working with Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL.
• Database encryption for Linux and macOS is supported in ODBC driver for SQLite.
• Support for Linux and macOS is now available in ODBC driver for InterBase.
• The MongoDB client library is included in the driver distribution, so there is no need to compile it from the source code.
• In ODBC driver for ASE, compatibility with Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio is significantly improved.
• OUTER JOIN, DateTime, and Scalar function macros in SQL queries are supported in ODBC drivers.
• All ODBC drivers have improved compatibility with third-party tools such as Adobe ColdFusion, SAS JMP, MS Power Query.
Boris Matkov, Project Manager in Devart said, "We are proud to release the new updated version of our ODBC Drivers, we are constantly working on improving our products to satisfy the customers needs and to keep abreast of the latest trends."
Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud Application Development and Data and AI Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. added, "It's important customers have fast, secure access to information regardless of where that data lives. We're pleased to see Devart update its ODBC drivers to include support for PostgreSQL and MySQL databases running wcj on Microsoft Azure. It highlights Devart's commitment to Microsoft developer tools and their continued work to provide accessible database management and development solutions."
Learn more about ODBC Drivers for Databases and Clouds at https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse