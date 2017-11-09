 
The 2018 International Tutoring & Teaching Symposium Set to Take Place in Phoenix, Arizona

 
 
PHOENIX - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Just over a week following a successful 2017 International Tutoring & Teaching Symposium, iGlobal Educational Services has set the date for next year's annual conference. The conference is a two-day participation-based symposium that will empower individuals to grow as a tutoring practitioner, teacher, program manager, instructional leader, tutor mentor, academic coach, and tutor business owner.

"We had some passionate and collaborative practitioners in the field of Education and Tutoring who truly shined among their fellow practitioners. It warms my heart to see that these tutoring professionals are moving the Tutoring Industry in the right direction" said Dr. Alicia Holland, Conference Chair of the 2017 International Tutoring & Teaching Symposium. "The conference participants' feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and it was a deeply humbling experience to be in a room full of passionate tutors and tutor business practitioners".

At the wcj 2017 Symposium, educators and tutoring business owners from all over the United States listened to sessions that included new trends such as online tutoring, business and marketing strategies, research results, and practical experiences in the fields of Education, Tutoring, and Coaching. These practitioners were empowered by networking and sharing in an intimate and interactive setting celebrating personal and business growth.

The 2018 Tutoring Conference is set to happen on October 25 and 26, 2018 at the Holiday Inn near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Interested individuals or parties can still avail of the early bird conference rate. If you are interested be a speaker or participant for this Tutoring Symposium, please visit http://www.tutoringconference.com/ or contact April Lascano, Conference Event Organizer, at info@tutoringconference.com or 213-373-4183.

About iGlobal Educational Services:

iGlobal Educational Services is an organization that offers services in corporate and professional training, research, personal development, instructional design and curriculum development.  With the mission to educate, guide, and empower every individual to become his or her personal best to live a balanced life in body, mind, and spirit, iGlobal hopes to bring together like-minded educators to join a community of tutors and tutor business owners who want to grow together and take their business to a higher level.

