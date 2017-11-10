 
News By Tag
* Concert
* Music
* VIDEO STREAMING
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Owings Mills
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Nonrev Christian Music releases "Great Joy Live" online for the Holidays!

Nonrev Christian Music Productions presents last year's exciting Holiday concert experience Great Joy Live streaming into homes just in time for Christmas.
 
OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Great Joy Live is an inspiring, uplifting Holiday concert experience featuring the music from acclaimed released Christmas album "Great Joy". A festive and smooth blend of original arrangements of your favorite traditional Christmas songs, as well as new original Christmas music written by Producer/Songwriter Vernon Hill and Co-Writer LaVarn Gordon.

Vocalists Singer/Songwriter LaVarn Gordon and Taylor Simone-Butts fills the night with powerful performances with Pianist/Songwriter Vernon Hill and Saxophonist Tim Andrulonis with new arrangements of favorite traditional Christmas songs and new original songs, "Great Joy", "Emmanuel", and "Glory To God".

Bring the joy of the Holidays and stream Great Joy Live for only $7.99.
Watch it now on Amazon Prime and our Website:

https://www.nonrevchristianmusic.com/gjlive


About Nonrev Christian Music Productions

NONREV CHRISTIAN MUSIC PRODUCTIONS' (NCMP) mission wcj is to release inspiring music projects, develop artists, and create songs that would edify the church body in worship. Our desire for our music projects we release, or compositions we compose for other emerging and established artists' projects, is to deliver a polished, professional sound that inspires music listeners, and would glorify the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. NCMP is a division within the Music Production and Publishing Company of NONREV MUSIC PRODUCTIONS & PUBLISHING, LLC.

Contact
Brittany Hill
Office Administrator
***@nonrevchristianmusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nonrevchristianmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Concert, Music, VIDEO STREAMING
Industry:Music
Location:Owings Mills - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nonrev Christian Music Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share