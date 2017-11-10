Nonrev Christian Music releases "Great Joy Live" online for the Holidays!

Nonrev Christian Music Productions presents last year's exciting Holiday concert experience Great Joy Live streaming into homes just in time for Christmas.

-- Great Joy Live is an inspiring, uplifting Holiday concert experience featuring the music from acclaimed released Christmas album "Great Joy". A festive and smooth blend of original arrangements of your favorite traditional Christmas songs, as well as new original Christmas music written by Producer/Songwriter Vernon Hill and Co-Writer LaVarn Gordon.Vocalists Singer/Songwriter LaVarn Gordon and Taylor Simone-Butts fills the night with powerful performances with Pianist/Songwriter Vernon Hill and Saxophonist Tim Andrulonis with new arrangements of favorite traditional Christmas songs and new original songs, "Great Joy", "Emmanuel", and "Glory To God".Bring the joy of the Holidays and stream Great Joy Live for only $7.99.https://www.nonrevchristianmusic.com/gjliveNONREV CHRISTIAN MUSIC PRODUCTIONS' (NCMP) mission wcj is to release inspiring music projects, develop artists, and create songs that would edify the church body in worship. Our desire for our music projects we release, or compositions we compose for other emerging and established artists' projects, is to deliver a polished, professional sound that inspires music listeners, and would glorify the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. NCMP is a division within the Music Production and Publishing Company of NONREV MUSIC PRODUCTIONS & PUBLISHING, LLC.