Introducing the 1st Multi-Functional Travel Accessory for Parents

 
OCALA, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Check out our launch video on Vimeo below:

https://vimeo.com/185147493

Dekken Design (https://dekkendesign.com/) is now launching a must-have travel accessory for parents and grandparents which functions as a portable high chair, shopping cart cover and changing pad. Realizing the gap between home practicality and modern convenience, we've introduced the first 3-in-1 solution which is a must have.

The Dekken Chair is safe to use for infants and children between the age of 6 months and 3 years and grows with your child as it features an adjustable strap. As a portable high chair, it works with any standard dining table chair and offers a quick, simple set-up which takes less than 5 seconds. Dekken also functions as a shopping cart cover complete with a toy attachment and a changing pad for those natural moments in life in less wcj than optimal environments.

Celebrating our product launch of the Dekken Chair, we're offering a limited time 10% off on all designs including City Grid, Elodie, Jasper, Juniper, Santa Fe, and the highly acclaimed Garnet. We're also giving discounted shipping rates including free US and 50% off international shipping for a limited time.

The Dekken Chair is being introduced after years of perfection of a high quality, machine washable, and 100% safe product for infants and children. Giving parents and grandparents the reassurance of portability, practicality and safety, we're committed to standing behind our product with a 100% 30-day money back guarantee (less shipping).

Contact
Scott C. Baxter
***@dekkendesign.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dekkendesign.com
Tags:High Chair, Grocery Cart Cover, New Moms
Industry:Family
Location:Ocala - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
