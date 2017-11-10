 
November 2017





Reporting USA Appoints Hai Ho As Marketing Data Manager

Working out of our corporate head office just north of downtown Dallas, brings years of experience in marketing and analytics.
 
 
Hai Ho
DALLAS - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Reporting USA, a leading digital court reporting business, has a former U.S. Marine as its new marketing data manager. We're proud to announce that Hai Ho will be managing not only our customer data, but also our analytics.

Hai comes to Reporting USA with five years' experience of marketing in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. He will be working out of our corporate head office just north of downtown Dallas.

Hai spent over ten years with the U.S. Marines, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He will fit in well at Reporting USA.

Jim McCranie, President and CEO of Reporting USA stated, wcj "Hai's military service is very impressive, and I'm also impressed with what he's achieved in marketing roles since leaving the Marine Corps."

Mr. McCranie went on to say, "Our customers know that Reporting USA has the best services of their kind in the U.S. They especially like our $2.99 per page price-point for transcripts. I am confident that as more attorneys and law firms hear about our services, many will choose the information richness of digital court reporting."

About Reporting USA

Reporting USA is a trusted, technology-driven, full service national court reporting firm. It offers a full spectrum of legal support services to law firms across the country. Reporting USA is known for providing an immediate on-site delivery of the reporter's log notes, with video and audio rough-synced to these notes for easy searchability. This makes digital court reporting both affordable and exceedingly reliable.

Reporting USA can be contacted at info@reportingusa.com and at 214-370-0011

