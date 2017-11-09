 
Ameriprise Financial Announces Nov. 16 Open House at New Office in Mequon, WI

Public is invited to event, with ribbon-cutting by Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m.
 
 
MEQUON, Wis. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ameriprise Financial will hold an open house Nov. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at its new branch office in Mequon.

The public is invited to visit the new office, 11039 Towne Square Road (one block west of Ace Hardware), and meet its financial advisors and staff. The event will feature refreshments, giv11eaways and opportunities to win door prizes.

The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.

"We're tremendously excited to be part of the Mequon community, and look forward to meeting our new neighbors," said Paul Jackson, CRC®, Branch Manager. "We invite everyone to stop in, enjoy some refreshments, and tell us about themselves."

The new office is home to three financial advisors who work primarily with individuals on retirement and financial planning: Mark Filla, CIMA®, and Scott Latzke, CFP®, of the Filla Latzke Group, and Tom Hille, CFP®,a financial advisory practice of wcj Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. They offer nearly five decades of collective financial services experience.

The office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Its phone number is (262) 518-4120.

As financial advisors, Filla, Latzke and Hille provide financial advice that is built on a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact the Mequon office at (262) 518-4120.

About Ameriprise
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

For more information, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com or https://www.ameriprise.com.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC. © 2017 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact
Ameriprise Financial
262-518-4120
***@ampf.com
Source:Ameriprise Financial
