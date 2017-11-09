News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brooklyn Pilates Studio Offers Pelvic Floor Exercises for Women (and MEN!)
Therapeutic exercises for pelvic floor health for everyone!!
Brooklyn, NY - Progressive Pilates has announced the introduction of its newly created Pilates for Pelvic Floor Health Program, a therapeutic set of exercises to support men and women and their sexual health. The session is designed to help people suffering from incontinence, sexual dysfunction, menstrual pain, chronic back pain, pelvic instability and for those who want to improve sexual health and stamina.
"We are the first Pilates studio to offer a session focused on caring for men and women's pelvic floor," said Brynne Billingsley, owner of Progressive Pilates and Certified Pilates Instructor. "As a wellness business owner and advocate, I've encountered people suffering with these sometimes embarrassing issues and I understand pelvic floor issues can cause disruptions in all areas of life. I believe that pelvic floor health is vital, rarely discussed, and in need of our attention so it is important for us to offer a service that educates people and puts them back in charge of their bodies."
The Brooklyn-based Pilates studio conceived of pelvic floor strengthening for men and women after noticing a trend in clients who were experiencing these issues. According to the National Institutes of Health about 25 percent of women and 10 percent of men are affected by pelvic floor dysfunction.
The Pilates for Pelvic wcj Floor Health Program includes therapeutic techniques focusing on structural alignment, strengthening, stretching and releasing of the pelvic floor muscles alleviating symptoms and allowing men and women to feel more grounded, secure, and confident in their bodies.
During the session, the client will be guided through a series of strengthening exercises, and will be given a list of at-home instructions to do on their own or with a partner.
"Our Pilates instructors are movement and core strength specialists, and we'd like to remind you that your pelvic floor is a significant part of functional core strength." says Brynne Billingsley.
The Pelvic Floor Program starts at $90/hour. Packages are also available. For more information, visit http://progressivepilateswilliamsburg.com, call 718-755-8606, or email info@progressivepilateswilliamsburg.com
Contact
Brynne Billingsley
***@progressivepilateswilliamsburg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse