LLM Inc. Increases Efficiency by Streamlining Case Management with Self-Service Case Document Upload
Liquid Lit Manager™ Users Have Control Over Case Management Documents Through Self-Service Case Document Upload and Objective Coding
Along with the self-upload functionality, the new feature also allows users to objectively code the documents that they are uploading. Users can add any related metadata, assign parent/child document relationships and designate where the documents should reside in the product. These options can be applied in bulk across multiple documents, for time-savings. Additionally, the new feature includes a reporting capability across all uploads, including the status of an upload, which files were included in the upload and more.
"We have heard from clients how useful self-service features in the product are on the discovery and production areas of the product," said Cas Campaigne, Chief Executive Officer and President of LLM. "We wanted to extend the ease of self-service to another popular area of our product, case management. Case document upload puts power into end-users' hands by allowing them to quickly upload and objectively code new documents so they can continue their work without delay, thereby increasing overall efficiency."
Case document wcj upload is available to clients in the platform today. For more information, please contact LLM, Inc. at connect@llminc.com or 1-877-820-8308.
About LLM Logical Solution. Legendary Service.
LLM, Inc. offers Liquid Lit Manager™, a web-based solution enabling legal teams to issue legal holds, review discovery, produce documents and manage related daily case materials through a single interface. It is the only product on the market that integrates features from legal holds to e-discovery and case management, which is why many Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 100 & 200 law firms and Global 100 firms favor the powerful web-based tool. For more information, visit llminc.com (http://liquidlitigation.com/
Contact
Jennifer Strachan
***@llminc.com
