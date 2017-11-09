 
News By Tag
* Realestate
* Renting
* Rentals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Providence
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


New Service launches NowRenting Pro to the rental professional marketplace

NowRenting Pro is a software solution offering full syndication to major listing sites, includes Facebook Marketplace AD campaign support and deliveries pre-screened and scrubbed inbound leads.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Realestate
Renting
Rentals

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Providence - Rhode Island - US

Subject:
Products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- NEWS PROVIDED BY

New Service, LLC.

PROVIDENCE, RI --- New Service, LLC finalized the launch of NowRenting Pro, a software solution product for all rental professionals seeking a way to convert quality leads and fill vacancies quickly.  NowRenting Pro offers an all-encompassing solution for only $29 per month.

First, NowRenting offers full syndication to the established partnerships at over 10+ listing sites; including Apartments.com, Redfin, Trulia, and Zillow. Realtors no longer need to fill out multiple listing forms, NowRenting collects all attributes from the realtor site and lists the properties.

Included in the NowRenting Pro package is Facebook Marketplace ad campaign support for every listing. The AD campaigns target custom audiences based on the listing's personalized screening questionnaire.

Not only is NowRenting Pro pre-screening leads with a custom questionnaire the system scrubs inbound leads based on the defined match criteria. Only the best leads land in the agent's Leads Dashboard for review.

NowRenting Pro is currently offering the lowest cost per lead in the industry at $0.26 per qualified lead. There is no listing limited for agents to post. The time and money saved are well worth the $29 per month.

Follow NowRenting Pro on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NowRentingcom to stay up to date on the new software solution.

About the Founder
Edward Giardina has worked in the technology sector for over 10 years with an education in Engineering and MBA; he successfully founded New Service, LLC serving NowRenting Pro and Tenantly.

When Ed first became a landlord, he began to wonder how people managed their investment property as well as their full-time jobs while still having time for a life. One challenge he faced was getting the property rented, and New Service is happy to report they have addressed that with the release of NowRenting Pro.

Before New Service, LLC Ed ran a successful technology consulting firm based in Providence, RI. Ed is bringing the NowRenting Pro product to the market with a personally curated best in class team. He is the driving force behind this revolutionary software product offering.

###

About New Service, wcj LLC.
New Service technologists are committed to simplicity. We create thoughtful software to empower professionals to focus on what's most important: the growth of their businesses. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the importance of saving time and money with products that are not only easy to use but well-supported by a talented team of knowledgeable industry professionals. For more information visit https://newservice.io/ or email us at kanderson@newservice.io.

Press and Media Inquiries
Kyle Anderson
Director of Business Development
New Service, LLC
P: 401-678-0773
E: kanderson@newservice.io (mailto:kanderseon@newservice.io)

Related Links
https://nowrenting.com/pro
https://nowrenting.com
https://newservice.io/#ourproducts

Contact
Hannah Guild
***@newservice.io
End
Source:
Email:***@newservice.io Email Verified
Tags:Realestate, Renting, Rentals
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Providence - Rhode Island - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share