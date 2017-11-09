News By Tag
New Service launches NowRenting Pro to the rental professional marketplace
NowRenting Pro is a software solution offering full syndication to major listing sites, includes Facebook Marketplace AD campaign support and deliveries pre-screened and scrubbed inbound leads.
New Service, LLC.
PROVIDENCE, RI --- New Service, LLC finalized the launch of NowRenting Pro, a software solution product for all rental professionals seeking a way to convert quality leads and fill vacancies quickly. NowRenting Pro offers an all-encompassing solution for only $29 per month.
First, NowRenting offers full syndication to the established partnerships at over 10+ listing sites; including Apartments.com, Redfin, Trulia, and Zillow. Realtors no longer need to fill out multiple listing forms, NowRenting collects all attributes from the realtor site and lists the properties.
Included in the NowRenting Pro package is Facebook Marketplace ad campaign support for every listing. The AD campaigns target custom audiences based on the listing's personalized screening questionnaire.
Not only is NowRenting Pro pre-screening leads with a custom questionnaire the system scrubs inbound leads based on the defined match criteria. Only the best leads land in the agent's Leads Dashboard for review.
NowRenting Pro is currently offering the lowest cost per lead in the industry at $0.26 per qualified lead. There is no listing limited for agents to post. The time and money saved are well worth the $29 per month.
Follow NowRenting Pro on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NowRentingcom to stay up to date on the new software solution.
About the Founder
Edward Giardina has worked in the technology sector for over 10 years with an education in Engineering and MBA; he successfully founded New Service, LLC serving NowRenting Pro and Tenantly.
When Ed first became a landlord, he began to wonder how people managed their investment property as well as their full-time jobs while still having time for a life. One challenge he faced was getting the property rented, and New Service is happy to report they have addressed that with the release of NowRenting Pro.
Before New Service, LLC Ed ran a successful technology consulting firm based in Providence, RI. Ed is bringing the NowRenting Pro product to the market with a personally curated best in class team. He is the driving force behind this revolutionary software product offering.
About New Service, wcj LLC.
New Service technologists are committed to simplicity. We create thoughtful software to empower professionals to focus on what's most important: the growth of their businesses. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the importance of saving time and money with products that are not only easy to use but well-supported by a talented team of knowledgeable industry professionals. For more information visit https://newservice.io/
