Dr. Rick Wallace, The Visionetics Institute Announce Expansion
Life mastery and personal performance specialist, Dr. Rick Wallace announces the launch of the Critical Mass Phenomenon, an extension of his Visionetics concept.
Visionetics is a concept created by Dr. Wallace and it incorporates numerous disciplines, including neuro-linguistic programming, psycho-cybernetics, psychology, neuro-sculpting (neurological remapping), and cognitive mastery. For years, Dr. Wallace has worked to help people develop clarity as it pertains to the vision they have for their lives and to help them develop into the person their vision demands.
When questioned about his approach, Dr. Wallace responded, "Life will pay absolutely wcj any price you demand of it, but you must be willing to meet it half-way. You do not get what you want, but rather who you are. If you do not have something that you want, it means that you have not yet become the person capable of achieving that particular desire. I help people become what their visions and dreams demand of them."
Dr. Wallace and The Visionetics Institute issued a statement earlier this week that revealed that he plans on taking his work to the next level. Through an extension of the Visionetics concept, emerges the Critical Mass Phenomenon. Critical will be introduced via multiple mediums including a book entitled The Critical Mass Phenomenon, a semi-annual event with the same name and a year-long course also under the same name.
The book will be a comprehensive guide to living life at the level of your design, the course will be an intensive course that will allow individuals to take their businesses, marriages, friendships, parenting and more to an entirely new level.
To help underwrite this new chapter in the world of Visionetics, Dr. Wallace has launched the first round of private funding through the Indiegogo platform. The first round of funding will be to cover the initial marketing and branding expenses of the firm. Up to this point, Dr. Wallace as grown the firm internally, but he has decided to invite the public into his world through the funding campaign. Those who contribute to this crowdfunding effort will receive a number of incentives, including one-on-one sessions with Dr. Wallace.
To contribute and learn more about The Critical Mass Phenomenon and other programs and services offered through The Visionetics Institute click the following link: https://www.indiegogo.com/
