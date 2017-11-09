 
News By Tag
* Gas Detector Tubes
* Portable Gas Detector
* Gas Detection Tubes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sugar Land
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Uniphos proudly partners with Blackline Safety

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gas Detector Tubes
* Portable Gas Detector
* Gas Detection Tubes

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Sugar Land - Texas - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Uniphos Envirotronic Inc. and Blackline Safety have joined forces to maximize offerings in gas detection technology and keep workers safe wherever they are.

Uniphos has a reputation for being the only gas manufacturer to offer two lines of gas detector tubes, and according to CEO Brent Yaschuk, the company is pleased to now be able to offer wireless gas detection solutions through Blackline.

"This is innovative, game-changing technology," said Yaschuk. "Our team of gas detection experts is looking forward to providing enhanced product offerings to our valued customers in the U.S. market through our partnership with Blackline."

Blackline Safety is based out of Calgary, Canada and has expanded internationally, with offices around the globe, according to Greg Rude, Director of Corporate Sales.

"Blackline Safety is excited to have partnered with Uniphos Envirotronic, a recognized leader in the gas detection industry. Together, we are bringing a new era of connected gas detection technology to the North American marketplace," said Rude. "As a standalone system, our G7 product line works independently of a facility's power system and doesn't rely on Wi-Fi infrastructure. Should something go wrong on-site or in the field - a fall, man-down, health incident or gas leak - the employee's G7 wireless gas detector alerts a live monitoring team who can manage an immediate emergency response directly to the employee's location."

Yaschuk said the Uniphos team has already been meeting with new customers about the benefits of the Blackline products. "Our team is finding that customers are really interested in the collective advantage of Blackline's wireless technology, particularly combined with the unique offerings of our Uniphos and KwikDraw lines of gas detection tubes," said Yaschuk. "This has enhanced our ability wcj to provide more well-rounded solutions to our customers in many different industries."

Blackline's designers and engineers create and manufacture everything from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces. Some of the popular products that Uniphos will be marketing include their 3G wireless monitors, G7x satellite wireless monitors and the web-based monitoring services.

Call today at 1-844-247-0450 to find out more about Blackline or visit https://www.uniphosamericas.com/wireless-gas-detection/.

Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, TX  77479
1-844-247-0450 (toll free)
1-832-956-0800 (local)
1-832-500-3718 (fax)
https://www.uniphosamericas.com/

Contact
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
***@uniphosamericas.com
End
Source:Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
Email:***@uniphosamericas.com
Tags:Gas Detector Tubes, Portable Gas Detector, Gas Detection Tubes
Industry:Event
Location:Sugar Land - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Submit Zero News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share