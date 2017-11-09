News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Uniphos proudly partners with Blackline Safety
Uniphos has a reputation for being the only gas manufacturer to offer two lines of gas detector tubes, and according to CEO Brent Yaschuk, the company is pleased to now be able to offer wireless gas detection solutions through Blackline.
"This is innovative, game-changing technology,"
Blackline Safety is based out of Calgary, Canada and has expanded internationally, with offices around the globe, according to Greg Rude, Director of Corporate Sales.
"Blackline Safety is excited to have partnered with Uniphos Envirotronic, a recognized leader in the gas detection industry. Together, we are bringing a new era of connected gas detection technology to the North American marketplace,"
Yaschuk said the Uniphos team has already been meeting with new customers about the benefits of the Blackline products. "Our team is finding that customers are really interested in the collective advantage of Blackline's wireless technology, particularly combined with the unique offerings of our Uniphos and KwikDraw lines of gas detection tubes," said Yaschuk. "This has enhanced our ability wcj to provide more well-rounded solutions to our customers in many different industries."
Blackline's designers and engineers create and manufacture everything from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces. Some of the popular products that Uniphos will be marketing include their 3G wireless monitors, G7x satellite wireless monitors and the web-based monitoring services.
Call today at 1-844-247-0450 to find out more about Blackline or visit https://www.uniphosamericas.com/
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, TX 77479
1-844-247-0450 (toll free)
1-832-956-0800 (local)
1-832-500-3718 (fax)
https://www.uniphosamericas.com/
Contact
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
***@uniphosamericas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse