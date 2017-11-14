 
News By Tag
* Willamette Surgery Center
* Salem Oregon
* Hope Orthopedics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salem
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Salem's Willamette Surgery Center to Receive Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Willamette Surgery Center
Salem Oregon
Hope Orthopedics

Industry:
Health

Location:
Salem - Oregon - US

Subject:
Awards

SALEM, Ore. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Willamette Surgery Center, in partnership with Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, has received advanced certification for outpatient total hip and total knee replacement. The Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission focuses on all aspects of outpatient hip and knee replacement, from the day the patient has their pre-operative consultation to rehab and follow up visits. This achievement goes above and beyond the Joint Commission Accreditation, which Willamette Surgery Center has achieved and maintained since the facility opened in 1999.

The surgeons of Hope Orthopedics have performed 375 joint replacements at Willamette Surgery Center since the start of the program in 2014.

When asked about the success of the partnership program of Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics, Dr. John Coen, Hope Orthopedics surgeon and head of the outpatient total joint replacement program says "It is great to see validation of something the surgeons at Hope Orthopedics already knew – Willamette Surgery Center does a fantastic job caring for our patients. It is a pleasure for Hope Orthopedics to bring outpatient joint replacement to the people of the Willamette Valley, and Willamette Surgery Center does it right."

Willamette Surgery Center underwent a rigorous onsite review on October 19th and 20th to qualify for advanced certification. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with advanced care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative wcj and post-surgical follow-up care.

The Joint Commission sets the gold standard in patient care. Advanced Certification assures the public that standardized processes are in place to reduce the risk of error and improve the delivery of safe patient care. Advanced Certification is awarded for a two-year period and was developed as a response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery.

About Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics: Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics are based in Salem, Oregon. Their partnership to bring outpatient total joint replacement to the area began in 2014, and they have performed 375 joint replacements at Willamette Surgery Center since the beginning of the program. You can see more in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=6RGUI...) about the outpatient joint replacement process at Hope Orthopedics and WSC.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission (http://www.jointcommission.org/) seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

Contact
Tonia Nelson
***@hopeorthopedics.com
End
Source:Willamette Surgery Center
Email:***@hopeorthopedics.com Email Verified
Tags:Willamette Surgery Center, Salem Oregon, Hope Orthopedics
Industry:Health
Location:Salem - Oregon - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 14, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share