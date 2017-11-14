News By Tag
Salem's Willamette Surgery Center to Receive Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee
The surgeons of Hope Orthopedics have performed 375 joint replacements at Willamette Surgery Center since the start of the program in 2014.
When asked about the success of the partnership program of Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics, Dr. John Coen, Hope Orthopedics surgeon and head of the outpatient total joint replacement program says "It is great to see validation of something the surgeons at Hope Orthopedics already knew – Willamette Surgery Center does a fantastic job caring for our patients. It is a pleasure for Hope Orthopedics to bring outpatient joint replacement to the people of the Willamette Valley, and Willamette Surgery Center does it right."
Willamette Surgery Center underwent a rigorous onsite review on October 19th and 20th to qualify for advanced certification. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with advanced care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, and pre-operative, intraoperative wcj and post-surgical follow-up care.
The Joint Commission sets the gold standard in patient care. Advanced Certification assures the public that standardized processes are in place to reduce the risk of error and improve the delivery of safe patient care. Advanced Certification is awarded for a two-year period and was developed as a response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery.
About Willamette Surgery Center and Hope Orthopedics:
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission (http://www.jointcommission.org/
