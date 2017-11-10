 
BSA Sports Lab Offers Group Training In San Antonio, TX

It's easy to let yourself, it's much harder to skip a work out when others depend on you.
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The holiday season is the time of year where most people either let lose on their workouts in favor of a few extra slices of pie or they start making New Year's weight loss resolutions that they never follow through with. One of the main reasons why people never stick to their weight loss resolutions is because they lack accountability to hold them responsible for achieving their desired goal.

That's where BSA Sports Lab group fitness training comes in.

Now being offered in San Antonio, TX,  we've taken the best trainers from our team and proven exercises that get results and combined them together to form a safe, afordable, flexible, proven and effective, but most importantly FUN group fitness program that's sure to keep you on track of finally hitting your weight loss goal!

We know that the average working professional doesn't have time to be in the gym 24/7 so we've designed our group fitness program to get you maximum results in just three days of training a week. The result is quickly paced wcj circuit training in a team environment that's sure to keep you sweating, but never feeling like you're on your journey by yourself.

But don't take my word for it, see what one of our clients has to say!

"I really enjoy going to BSA Sports Lab and I hate to workout but have to, lol! Jeremy makes working out fun while pushing you to reach your full potential and goals. I love the group workouts. Everyone is positive and motivating."

-Belinda Ann Becoat-Rogers

If you're ready to finally start the new year strong and stay that way don't wait until January 1st, click the link below and join one of our classes now!

Sign Up: http://bsa-sportslab.com/landing-page-bsa/

About BSA Sports Lab

We offer many of fun and motivating classes that allow you to train alone or with friends. Our trainers are highly experienced and will make sure that you get all you can from each class.

A youth fitness, adult fitness, and elite training company, BSA uses the term Sports Lab due to the use of data, trends, and statistics to develop training techniques.

BSA also uses the mobile training concept for busy professionals and people on the go, using various locations to maintain spontaneity while increasing convenience.

I'll see you on the other side!

Jeremy Walden
BSA Sports Lab
***@bsasportslab.com
Email:***@bsasportslab.com
Group Fitness, Workout, Personal Training
Fitness
San Antonio - Texas - United States
Features
Click to Share