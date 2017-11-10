News By Tag
BlueRock Energy Names Stew Anklin as Vice President of Sales
Anklin comes to BlueRock Energy with over 30 years of sales and management experience, ranging from insurance to brokerage to medical devices and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining BlueRock Energy, Anklin worked at Quintiles as a diabetic specialty representative. He also spent time at Byram Healthcare, as the account manager in the upstate New York region.
"Stew's extensive background in sales made him an excellent fit for BlueRock Energy," says Phil VanHorne, President, and CEO of BlueRock Energy. "During our candidate search, we were looking for someone who could help guide our sales to places wcj BlueRock hasn't been able to reach. We are extremely confident that Stew will lead our sales team in that direction."
Anklin graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1986 with a Bachelor Degree in economics and currently resides in Camillus, NY. In his free time, Anklin spends his free time watching Syracuse basketball and the Baltimore Orioles.
For more information, visit www.bluerockenergy.com.
About BlueRock Energy
BlueRock Energy is a privately held energy solutions company that provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy products to more than 20,000 customers across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The team at BlueRock provides businesses and residential customers with unique energy plans designed to keep it simple while reducing costs.
To learn more about BlueRock Energy, please visit www.bluerockenergy.com.
