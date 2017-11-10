 
News By Tag
* BlueRock Energy
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Syracuse
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


BlueRock Energy Names Stew Anklin as Vice President of Sales

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BlueRock Energy
* New Hire

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Syracuse - New York - US

Subject:
* Executives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- BlueRock Energy, an award-winning premier energy solutions company, today announced Stew Anklin as Vice President of Sales. Based in Syracuse, Anklin will be responsible for fueling long-lasting relationships with clients while advocating for the best possible energy solutions for both consumers and businesses. In this role, Anklin will report to Jim Cifaratta, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Anklin comes to BlueRock Energy with over 30 years of sales and management experience, ranging from insurance to brokerage to medical devices and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining BlueRock Energy, Anklin worked at Quintiles as a diabetic specialty representative. He also spent time at Byram Healthcare, as the account manager in the upstate New York region.

"Stew's extensive background in sales made him an excellent fit for BlueRock Energy," says Phil VanHorne, President, and CEO of BlueRock Energy. "During our candidate search, we were looking for someone who could help guide our sales to places wcj BlueRock hasn't been able to reach. We are extremely confident that Stew will lead our sales team in that direction."

Anklin graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1986 with a Bachelor Degree in economics and currently resides in Camillus, NY. In his free time, Anklin spends his free time watching Syracuse basketball and the Baltimore Orioles.

For more information, visit www.bluerockenergy.com.

###

About BlueRock Energy

BlueRock Energy is a privately held energy solutions company that provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy products to more than 20,000 customers across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The team at BlueRock provides businesses and residential customers with unique energy plans designed to keep it simple while reducing costs.

To learn more about BlueRock Energy, please visit www.bluerockenergy.com.

Contact
North 6th Agency, Inc.
***@n6a.com
End
Source:BlueRock Energy
Email:***@n6a.com
Posted By:***@n6a.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North 6th Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share