SMA Behavioral Healthcare Team Honored to Host Tomorrow's Leaders
The FUTURES Foundation is a coalition between the business community and the Volusia County school system. The FUTURES Foundation has been partnering with SMA for many years in a variety of initiatives. Tomorrow's Leaders are comprised of 40 high-achieving high school juniors from the 10 Volusia County High Schools. The program has been visiting and learning from SMA's Residential Adolescent Program (RAP) for many years.
This year's visit included teambuilding exercises on SMA's recently renovated ropes course, funded in part by the Daytona wcj Beach Racing and Recreational Facilities District. This segment of the six-day seminar continues to be one of the students' favorite experience.
"Hearing the personal stories relayed by the teen clients, directly to the students, puts a face to the struggles of those who grapple with addiction," said Rosaria C. Upchurch, Ph.D., LMFT, an SMA board member. "The insight and awareness gained will motivate the students to incorporate the knowledge they walked away with into their worldviews and school culture."
About SMA Behavioral Health
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
Claire Brubaker
***@smabehavioral.org
