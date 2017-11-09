News By Tag
Cabeau Announces Expansion Into All Major Airports Throughout The Indian Subcontinent
Award Winning Travel Products Brand Partners with BBM Bommidala Group to Elevate Travel Made Better
The partnership will allow Cabeau to reach new customers and elevate its presence in the Indian Subcontinent, bringing travel made better to millions of travelers. Cabeau will be showcased on digital displays along with product pole displays, optimizing sales opportunities for each retailer. Duty Free stores at leading airports will carry the brand's award-winning Evolution Pillow and Evolution Cool pillows, with additional travel retail channels offering the pillows and Cabeau's expanded product line in 2018.
"We are excited for our new relationship with the BBM Bommidala Group. Having tracked trends in this very large and unique market, Cabeau believes it has found a solid partner for the ISC-region" says Denz Vanderlist, Director of International Sales at Cabeau. "We look forward to growing our brand's global presence and enhancing the travel experience in India, beginning with the busy holiday season."
Raja Bommidala, Director & CEO Sector head at BBM Bommidala Group, further elaborates, "BBM group is delighted to partner with Cabeau, which has established itself as a leading provider of travel comfort products around the world. With our travel retail business, we promise a one-stop solution for duty free and duty paid distributorship for the Indian Subcontinent Region, and are eager to bring Cabeau's exceptional portfolio to airports throughout the ISC-region."
About Cabeau
Cabeau creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more wcj comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.
About Bommidala
BBM Bommidala Group is a leading Indian business conglomerate with global presence in more than 84 plus countries, operating diverse businesses - Agronomy, Nutraceuticals, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy and Travel Retail. Building on a reputation for excellence of over 90 years, since 1920, the BBM Group launched the Travel Retail business with a promise to be a one-stop solution for duty free and duty paid distributorship for the Indian Subcontinent Region. The Group's Travel Retail business manages a dynamic portfolio of products and categories, with exclusive distributorship for world business leaders like Mercedes-Benz perfumes, Porsche Design and other lifestyle products and accessories.
