Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Cypress Pharmacy offers Prescription Club

 
 
Cypress Pharmacy
Cypress Pharmacy
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cypress Pharmacy, an independent, locally owned community pharmacy, is now offering a prescription discount program known as the Prescription Club, dedicated to providing brand and generic medications at affordable prices. The Prescription Club offers premier savings on prescription medications and a flat-rate price for monthly or a three-month supply of many generic medications.

As part of the program, individual patients and their immediate family will have access to more than 5,000 brand and generic medications at a discounted rate. In addition, club members can purchase flat-rate prescriptions from a selection of hundreds of generic medications for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply. For a complete list of flat-rate prescription generic medications available through the prescription discount program, visit http://www.myleaderprescriptionclub.com/PDF/Medications.pdf.

To join the discount prescription club, participants must simply complete an enrollment form and pay an annual enrollment fee of $10 per family, which will be added to the patient's first insurance copay. When filling a prescription, the savings will be automatically applied just like insurance. The Prescription Club cannot be used in conjunction with wcj state or federally funded prescription plans or for prescriptions covered by the patient's insurance.

"The cost and compliance of prescription medications can be daunting for patients and families who are without insurance, and even for those who are insured," said T.J. DePaola, pharmacist-in-charge and president of Cypress Pharmacy. "The launch of the Prescription Club at Cypress Pharmacy provides families a cost-effective way to ensure that their loved ones are able to purchase the medications that they need on a regular basis. The well-being of our customers is of our highest priority, and we are excited to introduce this new program that reassures our valued customers that Cypress Pharmacy is their biggest health advocate."

For more information or to enroll in the Prescription Club program at Cypress Pharmacy, call 239-481-7322 or visit www.cypresspharmacy.com.

About Cypress Pharmacy

Cypress Pharmacy has been providing pharmaceutical and health care services in Fort Myers for more than 40 years and offers free local delivery, medication flavoring, customized compounding for patients and pets, personalized patient consultations, a broad selection of over-the-counter products, a full line of vitamins and supplements, greeting cards and Bridgewater Candles. Cypress Pharmacy also offers Medicine-on-Time, a medication packaging option that makes it easier to manage and take multiple medications on a precise schedule. Medication refills can be requested in person, over the phone and online. Cypress Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans and Medicare Part D. The entire staff, including pharmacists T.J. DePaola and Justin Ceravolo, are dedicated to providing the best possible service to every customer. Cypress Pharmacy is located at 9451 Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers, Florida and is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information, call 239-481-7322 or visit www.cypresspharmacy.com.

