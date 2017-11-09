News By Tag
Cypress Pharmacy offers Prescription Club
As part of the program, individual patients and their immediate family will have access to more than 5,000 brand and generic medications at a discounted rate. In addition, club members can purchase flat-rate prescriptions from a selection of hundreds of generic medications for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply. For a complete list of flat-rate prescription generic medications available through the prescription discount program, visit http://www.myleaderprescriptionclub.com/
To join the discount prescription club, participants must simply complete an enrollment form and pay an annual enrollment fee of $10 per family, which will be added to the patient's first insurance copay. When filling a prescription, the savings will be automatically applied just like insurance. The Prescription Club cannot be used in conjunction with wcj state or federally funded prescription plans or for prescriptions covered by the patient's insurance.
"The cost and compliance of prescription medications can be daunting for patients and families who are without insurance, and even for those who are insured," said T.J. DePaola, pharmacist-in-
For more information or to enroll in the Prescription Club program at Cypress Pharmacy, call 239-481-7322 or visit www.cypresspharmacy.com.
About Cypress Pharmacy
Cypress Pharmacy has been providing pharmaceutical and health care services in Fort Myers for more than 40 years and offers free local delivery, medication flavoring, customized compounding for patients and pets, personalized patient consultations, a broad selection of over-the-counter products, a full line of vitamins and supplements, greeting cards and Bridgewater Candles. Cypress Pharmacy also offers Medicine-on-
