Industry News





Grill & Hearth Celebrates 20th Anniversary

 
 
Gagliano, Graf & Tuohy
Gagliano, Graf & Tuohy
PALM COAST, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Owners of Grill & Hearth Andy Tuohy and Brian Graf are pleased to announce the store is celebrating 20 years in business.

"We can't believe it has been two decades since we opened our doors," said Graf. "In looking back on the ups and downs of our local economy during this time, we couldn't be prouder of our success and we owe it all to our community and loyal customers."

Grill & Hearth recently doubled its showroom to 4,800 sq. ft. and it features more than 100 grills, gas and electric fireplaces, fire pits, summer kitchens, Big Green Eggs, grilling and fireplace accessories, and more.

The showroom is located at 4982 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast (at the corner of Palm Coast Pkwy and Brushwood Lane). For more information, visit Grill and Hearth online at https://www.facebook.com/GrillandHearth or at grillandhearthpc.com or via telephone at 386-446-5131.

# # #

Grill & Hearth was opened in 1997 and is an authorized Weber® Alliance Dealer. Owners Andy Tuohy and Brain Graf have more than 40 combined years of experience in the grill and hearth industry. They are committed to providing the wcj best possible service for all customers, and pride themselves on their skills to find the right products on any budget. They offer a wide selection of grills, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, and accessories from the industry's most trusted grill brands and fireplace manufacturers such as Weber, AOG (http://www.rhpeterson.com/aog/), Big Green Egg, Alfresco, Napoleon, Solaire (http://solairegasgrills.com/), Dimplex, Empire White Mountain Hearth, Superior and Mendota Hearth.

Contact
Brian Graf
***@cfl.rr.com
End
Source:Grill & Hearth
Email:***@cfl.rr.com Email Verified
Tags:Grill & Hearth, Flagler County, 20th Anniversary
Industry:Business
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
