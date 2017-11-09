News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grill & Hearth Celebrates 20th Anniversary
"We can't believe it has been two decades since we opened our doors," said Graf. "In looking back on the ups and downs of our local economy during this time, we couldn't be prouder of our success and we owe it all to our community and loyal customers."
Grill & Hearth recently doubled its showroom to 4,800 sq. ft. and it features more than 100 grills, gas and electric fireplaces, fire pits, summer kitchens, Big Green Eggs, grilling and fireplace accessories, and more.
The showroom is located at 4982 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast (at the corner of Palm Coast Pkwy and Brushwood Lane). For more information, visit Grill and Hearth online at https://www.facebook.com/
# # #
Grill & Hearth was opened in 1997 and is an authorized Weber® Alliance Dealer. Owners Andy Tuohy and Brain Graf have more than 40 combined years of experience in the grill and hearth industry. They are committed to providing the wcj best possible service for all customers, and pride themselves on their skills to find the right products on any budget. They offer a wide selection of grills, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, and accessories from the industry's most trusted grill brands and fireplace manufacturers such as Weber, AOG (http://www.rhpeterson.com/
Contact
Brian Graf
***@cfl.rr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse