Crystal Porter, PH.D. Announces Healthy Hair Systems (H2) Partnership Launch Nov. 17-18, 2017, Ohio
About Upcoming H2 Events: In conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week, Crystal Porter, Ph.D., is celebrating the partner launch of three new beauty-based business ventures - H2 Academy, H2 Salon, and H2 Healthy Hair Care Products - that will fuel the local ecosystem by creating more jobs, educating individuals and training the next wave of entrepreneurs. Global Entrepreneurship Week is November 13-19, 2017.
What: Love Train, Special Edition with Dr. Crystal Porter, PhD
When: Friday, November 17, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Where: SO Curly SO Kinky SO Straight, 4160 Mayfield Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121
Attendees can meet Dr. Crystal Porter, PhD - America's #1 Hair Scientist - and ask candid questions to debunking hair myths and misinformation about hair, cosmetics, science, health and wellness.
What: Cuts & Consultations
When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Where: 13104 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120
Attendees can. ..
● Take a tour of the new H2 Academy and find out how they can advance their career.
● Learn more about the new H2 Salon and explore career opportunities.
● Find out how about Earn While You Learn opportunities.
● Get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand.
What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and private reception
When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm (Ribbon-cutting at 3:30 pm)
Where: H2 Salon, 2263 Warrensville Center Rd., University Heights, OH 44118
Attendees will learn more about the new H2 Salon and explore career opportunities, get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand, and celebrate the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week.
What: Industry Night Out
When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Where: 13104 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120
Attendees get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand, and celebrate the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week.
To RSVP, please email beautyandbarbernetwork@
About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} . . .
Dr. Crystal Porter, Ph.D, America's #1 Hair Scientist, Founder of Mane Insights, LLC, Health and Wellness Professional and Healthy Hair Expert. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and wcj industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin. Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics.
Stay connected with Dr. Crystal online:
Tune in on Every Tuesday this Fall-Winter 2017/18 season to Dr. Crystal Porter's "How The Hair Are You? iHeart Radio Show"




Media Inquiries: When given select opportunities while attending events, Dr. Porter is available to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.
For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2017