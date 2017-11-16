 
Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Crystal Porter, PH.D. Announces Healthy Hair Systems (H2) Partnership Launch Nov. 17-18, 2017, Ohio

 
 
Crystal Porter, PH.D, ManeInsights.com, Healthy Hair System
Crystal Porter, PH.D, ManeInsights.com, Healthy Hair System
 
CLEVELAND - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- " I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of an up launch with some partners that I have at H2 in Cleveland. We are tired of the status quo; we are assembling a team where we want to develop different products, training, and systems, to combat the problems with hair growth and hair loss..."~ Crystal Porter, Ph.D., CEO ManeInsights.com, and New Partner at H2: Healthy Hair Systems


About Upcoming H2 Events: In conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week, Crystal Porter, Ph.D., is celebrating the partner launch of three new beauty-based business ventures - H2 Academy, H2 Salon, and H2 Healthy Hair Care Products - that will fuel the local ecosystem by creating more jobs, educating individuals and training the next wave of entrepreneurs.  Global Entrepreneurship Week is November 13-19, 2017.

What: Love Train, Special Edition with Dr. Crystal Porter, PhD

When: Friday, November 17, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Where: SO Curly SO Kinky SO Straight, 4160 Mayfield Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121

Attendees can meet Dr. Crystal Porter, PhD - America's #1 Hair Scientist - and ask candid questions to debunking hair myths and misinformation about hair, cosmetics, science, health and wellness.

What: Cuts & Consultations

When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Where: 13104 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

Attendees can. ..

● Take a tour of the new H2 Academy and find out how they can advance their career.

●  Learn more about the new H2 Salon and explore career opportunities.

●  Find out how about Earn While You Learn opportunities.

●  Get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand.

●  Celebrate the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and private reception

When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm (Ribbon-cutting at 3:30 pm)

Where: H2 Salon, 2263 Warrensville Center Rd., University Heights, OH 44118

Attendees will learn more about the new H2 Salon and explore career opportunities, get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand, and celebrate the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

What: Industry Night Out

When: Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Where: 13104 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

Attendees get introduced to the new H2 healthy hair brand, and celebrate the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

To RSVP, please email beautyandbarbernetwork@gmail.com by November 16th, 2017

About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist} . . .

Dr. Crystal Porter, Ph.D, America's #1 Hair Scientist, Founder of Mane Insights, LLC, Health and Wellness Professional and Healthy Hair Expert. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and wcj industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin. Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics.

Stay connected with Dr. Crystal online:

Tune in on Every Tuesday this Fall-Winter 2017/18 season to Dr. Crystal Porter's "How The Hair Are You? iHeart Radio Show": https://www.facebook.com/HowTheHairAreYou

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManeInsights

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maneinsights

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maneinsights

Video Announcement from Dr. Porter:  https://youtu.be/3k86DtJSdgw/



Media Inquiries: When given select opportunities while attending events, Dr. Porter is available to answer any personalized questions attendees may have about hair cosmetics, science, health and wellness at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.

For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com

Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
Source:Crystal Porter, PhD, America's #1 Hair Scientist
Email:***@beneficience.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2017
BENEFICIENCE Prolific Personage Public Relations PRs
