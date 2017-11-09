News By Tag
Unicorn President Gregory Fried Crowned 'Queen of the Night' at "Halloween Masquerade" LIPS Caberet
While guests enjoyed their repast and drinks, Event Chairman Max Tucci along with Unicorn's President Gregory Fried (Gregory's Fine Jewelry), Eddie Dominguez (LA Sweetz), Kurtis Lutz (MODA Salon) and Derek Morrell (Ouzo Bay Restaurant) transformed into dazzling Divas and absolutely stunned the audience with individual performances that were also interspersed with acts by the talented and amazing LIPS Divas. In addition, guests themselves were encouraged to dress in costume befitting the Halloween holiday, and actively participated in a costume contest for amazing prizes. Unicorn's very own longtime supporter and benefactor Madeline Hillsberg took first place with her fantastic Spider Man costume.
Gregory Fried, Unicorn's very own President, ended up with the most votes and was not only bestowed the title of 'Queen of the Night', but was also awarded the uniquely beautiful and coveted Stiletto Trophy, now making him the two year running champion. Proceeds from "Halloween Masquerade" will help expand opportunities for neuro-diverse youth with special needs like Autism, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.
"We are so thrilled with the great response to this fun event", said Sharon Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the Unicorn Children's Foundation. "We could not be more proud of our special guest divas with big hearts, generous sponsors and the one and only Lips, all of which helped make this such a success."
A big THANK YOU to our 5 leading men, and also our sponsors: Backer Aboud Poliakoff & Foelster, LLP, Tish Kitch Photography, Simply the Best Magazine, United Capital Financial Advisors, CryoGym, Gina Tucci, Condor Dental Services Inc., Bambu Nonprofit Strategies Inc., Ezina Guitar Goddess, Polished Woman, Pamela Dennis, and LA Sweetz. Finally, Unicorn wishes to thank LIPS for their outstanding service, venue, and show.
To learn more about our Foundation, such as volunteer and sponsor opportunities, as well as information about our upcoming Unicorn "Disco & Diamonds" Gala on March 4th at the Boca West Country Club, please visit our website at www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org.
About the Unicorn Children's Foundation
Unicorn wcj Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help kids excel in the community. For millions of special needs children with developmental, communication and learning challenges, finding a cure is like chasing a rainbow in that a cure remains elusive. The Unicorn Children's Foundation is expanding the collective special needs community to help acknowledge, celebrate and integrate the special qualities possessed by neurodiverse children with Autism, ADHD, Bipolar, Asperger's, Dyslexia and other learning disorders.
About Lips Fort Lauderdale
Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, Misty Eyes, Twa La Rouge and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago, opening in 2018. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.
Contact
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
