 
News By Tag
* SEM Link
* STEMEdu
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

SEM Link kicks off its End of the Year Giving Campaign

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. kicks off its "End of the Year Giving" Campaign on November 16th with 5 Ways to Give to the SEM Link
 
 
SEM Link Inc., 2017
SEM Link Inc., 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SEM Link
* STEMEdu
* Stem

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta, Georgia- On Thursday, November 16th, Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link), kicks off its End of the Year Giving Campaign, which ends on Sunday, December 31st.  SEM Link's programs expose youth in Atlanta and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) metropolitan areas to STEM and STEM Careers by engaging youth in hands on STEM activities conducted by members of the STEM community in their classrooms, communities and out of school time programs. "The holidays are a great time for individuals to give to the people and causes that are important to them. As the year closes, we hope that individuals that believe in the mission of our organization support it so that we can have the resources we need to help us continue our work to expose youth to STEM and STEM Careers in 2018" states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, Founder and Executive Director.

During this campaign, we are asking individuals to support SEM Link's programs in 5 ways.

1.     Make a tax-deductible financial contribution to the campaign online (https://paypal.me/semlink) or via mail.

2.     Earn money for SEM Link by purchasing your holiday gifts via AmazonSmile (http://smile.amazon.com/ch/34-2050759) and/or purchasing your gifts and booking your holiday travel via GoodShop (https://www.goodsearch.com/goodshop).

3.     Encourage your family, friends and co-workers to donate (https://paypal.me/semlink) or earn money for SEM Link through AmazonSmile (http://smile.amazon.com/ch/34-2050759) or GoodShop (https://www.goodsearch.com/goodshop).

4.     Share our campaign emails and social media posts with your network.

5.     Connect with SEM Link on social media by Liking us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and following us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/semlink) and Instagram. (http://instagram.com/semlink)

The funds that are raised during this campaign will go to support our programs activities in Atlanta and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) Metropolitan areas which include National Engineers Week, Atlanta STEM Career Fair and going to classrooms and out of school time programs to judge STEM Fairs and participate in career exploration activities.

About wcj SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Washington DC Metro Area and . Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc)  and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

Media Contact
Ms. Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:SEM Link, STEMEdu, Stem
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share