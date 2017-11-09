News By Tag
SEM Link kicks off its End of the Year Giving Campaign
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. kicks off its "End of the Year Giving" Campaign on November 16th with 5 Ways to Give to the SEM Link
During this campaign, we are asking individuals to support SEM Link's programs in 5 ways.
1. Make a tax-deductible financial contribution to the campaign online (https://paypal.me/
2. Earn money for SEM Link by purchasing your holiday gifts via AmazonSmile (http://smile.amazon.com/
3. Encourage your family, friends and co-workers to donate (https://paypal.me/
4. Share our campaign emails and social media posts with your network.
5. Connect with SEM Link on social media by Liking us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
The funds that are raised during this campaign will go to support our programs activities in Atlanta and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) Metropolitan areas which include National Engineers Week, Atlanta STEM Career Fair and going to classrooms and out of school time programs to judge STEM Fairs and participate in career exploration activities.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Washington DC Metro Area and . Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Ms. Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
