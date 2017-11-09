News By Tag
Arizona Jewish Historical Society Presents Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World
This exhibition features beautiful and thoughtful contemporary art that raises the awareness of important concerns facing us today, including human trafficking, abused women, abandoned children, animal rights, disappearing species and fauna, recycling, composting. Exhibiting artists original pieces are available for purchase. "Repairing the world through art is different than a sociologist explaining cultural phenomena, a politician alerting society to perspective on alternative solutions, or a community leader clarifying areas of concern. The artwork brings sensitivity on the matter from the heart of the artist. The statement is integral to the work, but not overt. The beauty stands out, but the message shines through," states artist, Carolyn Lavender.
This exhibition is currently on displayed in the newly renovated Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, a historic former synagogue and church that now serves the community as a museum, cultural center, and event venue, that was built in 1921.This historic Phoenix landmark served as Phoenix, Arizona's first synagogue and later became a Chinese-speaking and then Spanish-speaking Baptist church. Purchased by the Arizona Jewish Historical Society in 2002 and restored in 2008-2010, the center now serves as a museum and event venue open to people of all faiths. The center is a Phoenix Point of Pride and is listed on the National Register of Historic wcj Places. Exhibitions and programs educate the public about Jewish heritage as well as the diverse history of Arizona.
The exhibition also features a "Kid's Active Project Table" where vistors may make flowers made of recyeled materials like artist Ann Morton or assemble cardboard cut-outs and magazine pictures of colorful limages into patterns like artists Janet deBerge Lange (free for kids when accompanied by an adult).
Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World will be on display through January 30, 2018. The gallery admission is $5.00 per person and is open to the public Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00 until 3:00 pm, in addition to the First and Third Friday of each month from 6:00pm until 9:00 pm (and by appointment)
AZJHS Executive Director, Lawrence Bell, PhD
***@azjhs.org
