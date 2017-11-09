 
News By Tag
* AJHS
* Tikkun Olam II
* Contemporary Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Arizona Jewish Historical Society Presents Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World

 
 
Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World
Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AJHS
Tikkun Olam II
Contemporary Art

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Events

PHOENIX - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Arizona Jewish Historical Society (AZJHS) presents Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World, an exhibition of 4 acclaimed artists: Janet deBerge Lange, Carolyn Lavender, Ann Morton, and Lauren Strohacker. This exhibition showcases beautiful and thoughtful contemporary art by four exceptional Arizona artists that raise awareness of "the need to repair the world of its imperfections and not stand idly by when anther person is endangered or an issue of concern requires human intervention." A brillant collaborative presentation by these "4 artists whose work represents acts of kindness performed to Repair the World," highlighting the ways in which art and artists can help.

This exhibition features beautiful and thoughtful contemporary art that raises the awareness of important concerns facing us today, including human trafficking, abused women, abandoned children, animal rights, disappearing species and fauna, recycling, composting. Exhibiting artists original pieces are available for purchase. "Repairing the world through art is different than a sociologist explaining cultural phenomena, a politician alerting society to perspective on alternative solutions, or a community leader clarifying areas of concern. The artwork brings sensitivity on the matter from the heart of the artist. The statement is integral to the work, but not overt. The beauty stands out, but the message shines through," states artist, Carolyn Lavender.

This exhibition is currently on displayed in the newly renovated Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, a historic former synagogue and church that now serves the community as a museum, cultural center, and event venue, that was built in 1921.This historic Phoenix landmark served as Phoenix, Arizona's first synagogue and later became a Chinese-speaking and then Spanish-speaking Baptist church. Purchased by the Arizona Jewish Historical Society in 2002 and restored in 2008-2010, the center now serves as a museum and event venue open to people of all faiths. The center is a Phoenix Point of Pride and is listed on the National Register of Historic wcj Places. Exhibitions and programs educate the public about Jewish heritage as well as the diverse history of Arizona.

The exhibition also features a "Kid's Active Project Table" where vistors may make flowers made of recyeled materials like artist Ann Morton or assemble cardboard cut-outs and magazine pictures of colorful limages into patterns like artists Janet deBerge Lange (free for kids when accompanied by an adult).

Tikkun Olam II - Repairing the World will be on display through January 30, 2018. The gallery admission is $5.00 per person and is open to the public Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00 until 3:00 pm, in addition to the First and Third Friday of each month from 6:00pm until 9:00 pm (and by appointment). The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is located at 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix 85004. For more information about this exhibition, upcoming events or AJHS visit (www.azjhs.org). The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture have generously provided partial funding for this exhibition. Direct all exhibition inquires to the AZJHS Executive Director, Lawrence Bell, PhD by phone: 602-241-7870 or email: LBell@azjhs.org.

Contact
AZJHS Executive Director, Lawrence Bell, PhD
***@azjhs.org
End
Source:Arizona Jewish Historical Society
Email:***@azjhs.org
Tags:AJHS, Tikkun Olam II, Contemporary Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nicole Royse PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share