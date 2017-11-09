JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material - Writable film with removable adhesive

Chalkboard Menu

-- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has launched a new product in their inkjet line: JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material. This film is a non-vinyl material that is writable with chalk or chalk pens, which can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. "This material is eco-friendly and child-safe, making it a great choice for menu boards, retail signage and child craft areas," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra. JetView™ UV Writable wcj Chalkboard Material is UV inkjet and Latex inkjet printable and offers a repositionable, removable adhesive backing, which can be applied directly to smooth, clean surfaces. "Its removable adhesive makes it a great choice for promotional graphics or even the refrigerator door," continues Fuhrman.JetView™ UV Chalkboard Film is available in 6 mils thick with a slate-grey textured finish. It is CPSIA compliant, PVC, lead, and plasticizer-free. Rolls sizes available are: 24" x 30', 24" x 150', 48" x 30' and 48" x 150'. For more information on this material, visit Tekra's website.