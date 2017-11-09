News By Tag
Peerless-AV® Announces Newly Upgraded Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar
Offering 200 watts of total system power, the new outdoor soundbar offers high quality audio in any outdoor environment
The new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is the next generation of Peerless-AV's line of outdoor soundbars, offering a more powerful and durable outdoor audio solution. Equipped with 200 watts of total system power, the new soundbar is vigorous enough to overcome ambient noise found in outdoor settings, making it a true outdoor solution.
With an IP65 rating, the new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar can withstand even the most extreme environments. The soundbar can also be used as a standalone product, thanks to Bluetooth® compatibility, which allows for music to be wirelessly streamed from any Bluetooth®-enabled device.
For ease of use and installation, the new soundbar features a universal mounting option and both analog and optical connections, making it possible to integrate with any display or TV. Plus, set-up is simple with a direct-wired connection.
"According to the 2017 CE Pro Outdoor Technology Study, outdoor technology has become a major focus for the residential space, with the number of installations rising every year," said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. "To meet this growing demand, wcj we are excited to announce the upgraded version of our Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar – a powered audio solution that provides enhanced sound quality with the ability to support both analog and digital audio, as well as Bluetooth® streaming from popular mobile devices. Homeowners now have an option to obtain superior sound quality, at an affordable price point."
Peerless-AV's new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is currently available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.
For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Driving Technology Through Innovation
For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.
Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
