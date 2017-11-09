 
News By Tag
* Peerless-AV
* Soundbar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Peerless-AV® Announces Newly Upgraded Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar

Offering 200 watts of total system power, the new outdoor soundbar offers high quality audio in any outdoor environment
 
 
Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080)
Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Peerless-AV
Soundbar

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Aurora - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

AURORA, Ill. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce the newly upgraded Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080). The perfect all-season solution for outdoor audio entertainment, the new soundbar is easy to use and offers unprecedented sound quality and power.

The new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is the next generation of Peerless-AV's line of outdoor soundbars, offering a more powerful and durable outdoor audio solution. Equipped with 200 watts of total system power, the new soundbar is vigorous enough to overcome ambient noise found in outdoor settings, making it a true outdoor solution.

With an IP65 rating, the new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar can withstand even the most extreme environments. The soundbar can also be used as a standalone product, thanks to Bluetooth® compatibility, which allows for music to be wirelessly streamed from any Bluetooth®-enabled device.

For ease of use and installation, the new soundbar features a universal mounting option and both analog and optical connections, making it possible to integrate with any display or TV. Plus, set-up is simple with a direct-wired connection.

"According to the 2017 CE Pro Outdoor Technology Study, outdoor technology has become a major focus for the residential space, with the number of installations rising every year," said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. "To meet this growing demand, wcj we are excited to announce the upgraded version of our Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar – a powered audio solution that provides enhanced sound quality with the ability to support both analog and digital audio, as well as Bluetooth® streaming from popular mobile devices. Homeowners now have an option to obtain superior sound quality, at an affordable price point."

Peerless-AV's new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is currently available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.

For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV (http://www.twitter.com/PeerlessAV).

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Peerless-AV, Soundbar
Industry:Technology
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
lotus823 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share