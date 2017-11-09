 
Industry News





Comply FDA names new Editor-in-Chief

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Comply FDA has named Michael Kuehne as their new editor in chief. Mr. Kuehne is an industry leader with more than twenty years' experience in the areas of quality and compliance for life science organizations.

Under Mr. Kuehne' s supervision, Comply FDA has rolled out updated products that provide a clear comprehensive overview of how to meet inspection guidelines issued by the FDA.

Michael Kuehne is the Senior Vice President of Quality, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs at Cyalume Technologies. In addition Mr. Kuehne is also actively mentoring future professionals attending the Rutgers School of Engineering.

"We've taken the mystery out of managing FDA compliance by providing benchmarking information and best practice principles in the form of Intelligence insights and reports". M.Kuehne.

Comply FDA products are integral to developing and implementing effective solutions for quality and compliance. The ability of organizations to develop and implement effective wcj solutions for quality and compliance issues depends on their ability to correctly identify problems and proactively establish, implement and monitor robust solutions significantly reducing compliance risk while improving overall quality.

Mr Kuehne went on to say "Our product provides a clear comprehensive overview of how to meet inspection guidelines issued by the FDA."

Please visit Complyfda.com to view all products offered to the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Biologic "life science" industries.

Source:ComplyFDA
Email:***@complyfda.com Email Verified
Tags:Medical Device, Biologics, Pharmaceutical
Industry:Biotech
Location:North Brunswick - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Executives
