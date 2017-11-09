 
Industry News





Mantua Manufacturing Adds Two Sales Executives

Mantua Mfg. Co. has just added a Senior Vice President of Sales and a Director of Alternate Channel Sales to its sales team.
 
WALTON HILLS, Ohio - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mantua Mfg. Co., the leader in bedding support and adjustable beds, is expanding its sales team by hiring Lisa Christmas as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Eric Beebe as Director of Alternate Channel Sales.

Both employees will be based in Mantua's Ohio office, where they will be applying their experience to bring the sales team even greater success.

Lisa has had a long career in the furniture industry, starting as a child with her family's independent rep business and then for Tempur-Pedic handling major accounts. Most recently, Lisa worked for Leggett & Platt as Director of Sales. In her new position, Lisa is excited to apply her years of experience and leadership to creating growth and opportunity for Mantua's sales team.

Eric brings a wide wcj range of experience to the company, having worked in sales, accounting, IT, and operations. Recently, he gained understanding of both retail and commercial sales while working at Vitamix Corporation, where he was a National Sales Manager. Eric will apply his history to Mantua's inside sales team and to exploring the expansion of alternate channel sales for the company.

"The breadth and depth of experience offered by Lisa and Eric is just phenomenal," said David Jaffe, President of Mantua. "As the company continues to grow, we are exploring more ways to bring our products to people across the country. Eric and Lisa will be leading the way, and we can't wait to see where they take us."

For more information about Mantua's products, visit www.mantuabeds.com.

