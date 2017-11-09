 
News By Tag
* Promotions
* Priority Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Priority Marketing announces three promotions

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Priority Marketing is pleased to announce the promotion of three team members: Emily Golden, Sarah Hoogerhyde and Lumary Velazquez.

Golden has been promoted to public relations manager, where she is responsible for managing strategic media relations services and supporting publicity strategies, campaigns and events for a variety of clients. Hoogerhyde and Velazquez have been promoted to account managers, where they will provide account services to a variety of clients, working with the firm's creative and digital teams to develop strategies to achieve their marketing goals.

Golden has been a member of the Priority Marketing team for nearly three years, joining as an intern and climbing the ranks to public relations coordinator and then public relations specialist before taking on her current role. Both Hoogerhyde and Velazquez joined Priority Marketing wcj in 2015 as marketing coordinators.

Established in 1992, Priority Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising, public relations and digital marketing firm. Celebrating its 25th year, the company is located at 8200 College Pkwy., Suite 201 in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-267-2638 or visit www.prioritymarketing.com. Also, follow Priority Marketing online at twitter.com/prioritymktg (http://www.twitter.com/prioritymktg) or on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Fort-Myers-FL/Priority-Marketing/106686117673?ref=nf). For recent news and marketing insights, visit the blog: www.prioritymarketing.com/our-blog.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com
Posted By:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Promotions, Priority Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share