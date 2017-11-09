News By Tag
Priority Marketing announces three promotions
Golden has been promoted to public relations manager, where she is responsible for managing strategic media relations services and supporting publicity strategies, campaigns and events for a variety of clients. Hoogerhyde and Velazquez have been promoted to account managers, where they will provide account services to a variety of clients, working with the firm's creative and digital teams to develop strategies to achieve their marketing goals.
Golden has been a member of the Priority Marketing team for nearly three years, joining as an intern and climbing the ranks to public relations coordinator and then public relations specialist before taking on her current role. Both Hoogerhyde and Velazquez joined Priority Marketing wcj in 2015 as marketing coordinators.
Established in 1992, Priority Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising, public relations and digital marketing firm. Celebrating its 25th year, the company is located at 8200 College Pkwy., Suite 201 in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-267-2638 or visit www.prioritymarketing.com. Also, follow Priority Marketing online at twitter.com/
