Second Caribbean Basin Economic Development Encounter Conference Returns to Brooklyn
Three-Day Conference to continue Discussions on Business Development & Fair 2Way Trade
This Second Caribbean Basin Sustainable Economic Development Encounter will run Wednesday, Nov. 15th through Friday, Nov. 17th at Medgar Evers College (1638 Bedford Avenue, corner of Crown St.).
The Three-day event, focuses on business development and fair two-way trade, this is sponsored by the Caribbean Research Center of the School of Liberal Arts and Education at Medgar Evers College, the Peoples of the Americas Consortium of Research Centers and Universities for Sustainable Development, also known as Universidad Popular de Desarrollo Sostenible de las Americas (UNIPOP), La Organizacion Negra Centroamericana (ONECA) / Central American Black Organization (CABO) and investors of the Diaspora communities.
"This year's follow-up encounter marks another major milestone in our efforts to strengthen leadership capacity in the process of self-determination and sustainability for our people in the Caribbean Basin," said J.A. George Irish, Professor of Caribbean & Latin American Studies and Dean of Liberal Arts & Education and Executive Director of the Caribbean Research Center (CRC) at Medgar Evers College. "CRC, Southern Diaspora Research and Development Center (SDRDC) and UNIPOP are committed to advancing the academic and development interest of our communities in the region of the Diaspora.
The program spans just over 15 years of development work by UNIPOP, CRC and their international partners among communities of people of African and Indigenous descent throughout the entire Caribbean Basin, including Central America, as well as a number of states of CARICOM, Haiti, and their respective Diaspora communities in the United States.
"Ten years ago we started a concept called a New Paradigm of Eradication of Poverty based on the concept that the oppressor will never finance your freedom," said Dr. Waldaba Stewart, UNIPOP's Vice Chancellor. "This has led to, as Bob Marley said, the liberation of the minds of thousands of our people of African and Indigenous decent in Central America. Two years ago, we had a first planning session in regard to this movement which led to our focus on Agriculture, Tourism, Art, wcj Culture and the strengthening of an institute network for capacity building."
"We accomplished our goals set two years ago and we are convening the second Encounter," Dr Stewart continued, "this time between a delegation of 36 persons from Central America and 15 potential investor partners and supports in their Diasporas."
Community-Based Master Plans have already been developed for sustainable economic creation and specific profitable activities in areas of Agriculture;
"We worked hard to put together an impressive line-up of heavy weight presenters who will be able to help us dig into some important topics affecting business in this critical region of the world, " said Dr. Waldaba Stewart, UNIPOP's Vice Chancellor and spokesperson for the conference. "We look forward to the dialog sparked at the up- coming Caribbean Basin Sustainable Development Encounter and hope the community will join us in this conversation.
The event organizers will also announce a commission for the acquittal, NOT PARDON, of Marcus Garvey. Dr. Waldaba Stewart proposed this resolution.
Reservations for all sessions can be made by contacting: caribbeanresearchcenter315@
Learn more about the Caribbean Basin Sustainable Development Encounter and view the event program at http://scbeacon.org.
Nov 14, 2017