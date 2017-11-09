News By Tag
Artist Jen Pagnini Exhibits at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Her career as a commercial artist spans twenty years and includes creating designs and illustrations for clients in San Francisco, CA and Chicago, IL. Pagnini has painted on and off again for many years. Most recently, she has focused on establishing a consistent studio practice and has participated in group shows hosted by art centers in Chicago.
Pagnini's inspiration to paint comes from her desire to connect to the untamed spirit of animals and nature. "There's an immediate intimacy that's born out of trying to catch an image as its fleeting. The vibrancy I find inherent to capturing a subject wcj en plein air, drives me to work and study on location. My paintings are encapsulations - records of the temporary, elusive environments that wilderness can create externally and internally. Be it serene or turbulent - from tide-flooded coastlines, to the slow drifting of a cloud, to the quiet presence of a horse - I'm observing and recording the transitory elements of light, color and shape. The visual landscape is constantly changing and creating changes within me. I'm as much a participant as I am a witness. Studio work evokes those meetings. I discover what impressions, making that contact with a location or animal, has left behind on my memory."
Pagnini's paintings are included in the annual "Holiday Offerings" group exhibit opening Friday, December 1 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery. For more information about Jen and her work contact Richard Boyd Art Gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
