JLT Enters into IT Infrastructure Services Deal with HCL
HCL has been JLT's infrastructure services partner since 2010, working to streamline the group's IT systems and processes, which support over 10,000 employees in more than 40 countries. HCL's knowledge of this complex technology landscape has led JLT to enter into a renewed agreement to drive further modernisation across its operating environment and lay the foundation for a global hybrid cloud platform. As part of this, JLT will be reducing its data centre footprint by more than 50 per–cent, by implementing an all-flash storage array and cloud-based backups.
"We've formed a close working partnership with HCL over the past seven years, which has enabled us to introduce this blueprint for global consistency across our IT operations,"
"We're very excited at the opportunity to help JLT achieve a higher level of standardisation and consistency across its data and systems, through the next-generation services and automation capabilities that lie at the heart of HCL's Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy," said Sandeep Saxena, SVP – UK & Ireland, ITO, HCL Technologies. "Our unique understanding of the needs of the 21st Century Enterprise, coupled with our customer-centric approach to IT services delivery and strong technical capabilities, will prove invaluable in ensuring the success of JLT's ongoing IT transformation."
HCL is a global leader wcj in IT infrastructure services, with the competency to execute large–scale, complex IT infrastructure transformation projects. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy encompasses next–generation IT infrastructure services, leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, analytics and cloud to build service–oriented, future–ready IT infrastructure for clients. With its focus on creating real value for customers, HCL takes 'Relationships Beyond the Contract', building long–term, mutually beneficial associations with its enterprise customers.
About Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT)
Jardine Lloyd Thompson is one of the world's leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. JLT's client proposition is built upon its deep specialist knowledge, client advocacy, tailored advice and service excellence.
JLT is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and owns offices in 40 territories with more than 10,600 employees. Supported by the JLT International Network, it offers risk management and employee benefit solutions in over 135 offices in 40 countries.
For further information about JLT, please visit our website www.jlt.com
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th September, 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.
HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 119,040 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
