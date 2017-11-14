 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


MSys Announces Special Offers for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Thanksgiving And Christmas Special Offers on Professional Training and Certification Courses.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- With its aim to serve the skilling needs of working professionals, MSys Training, a leading global education providing company that offers professional short-term certification courses, announced the special offers on courses like PMP, PMI-ACP, CAPM, ITIL Foundation, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. The offer is segregated into two parts; one for professionals looking to take LSSGB, LSSBB or ITIL training can avail the Lenovo Yoga Tab3 on enrollment and on the other hand, professional seeking PMP, CAPM & PMI-ACP certification can exempt themselves from paying the exam fee to PMI.

While talking about the offer, Mr. Suhaan Khanna, the director of MSys Training mentioned, "The new technologies are impacting every aspect of the professional lives and it became important to upskill and reskill in latest technologies for career growth. And, this festive season we are trying to take professionals closer to the growing career." Further, he added, "In this busy world, where professionals find it difficult to give time for career advancement, our online wcj training is a perfect solution for professionals looking to upskill or reskill."

He also gave insights on other thing they plan for Veterans in December, while talking about their initiative, he mentioned, "To celebrate the glory of Vets, we started 'Give Back to Society' campaign in March'17 and continuing that we are conducting special PMP, ITIL Foundation, LSSGB, LSSBB and PMI-ACP classes in December at very discounted prices." Further, he added, "This is a small token towards the services they offered to our nation during their service period."

About MSys Training

MSys Training is focused and inspired by their vision, "helping professionals to upgrade their skills to stay ahead of folks!" MSys is a leading professional certification training provider in North America, offering over 50 courses to people in different industries. At MSys Training, they always seek to contribute to the society with their training, while bridging the gap between employees and employers. Not only individuals but at MSys Training, they also partner with organizations to understand their requirements and offer customized training to achieve their business objectives. With the team of expert instructors, MSys ensures the cost-effective and in-depth training programs along with an internationally valid certification. To know more about MSys and their training program, consider visiting www.msystraining.com.

Page Updated Last on: Nov 14, 2017
