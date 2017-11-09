News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService Announced Video Conferencing Solution for Food Processing Industry
The conferencing solutions enable you and your team to connect and collaborate irrespective of geographical distances while establishing the real-time communication.
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is known for offering customized, FreeSWITCH-based conferencing solutions for different industry segments like retail, ecommerce, hospital, real estate, and the like. The company has recently announced video conferencing solution for the food processing industry. Speaking on this occasion, a FreeSWITCHService spokesman explained the company's objective behind offering video conferencing solution to the food processing industry with these words: " At FreeSWITCHService, we strive for offering the best-in-class communication solutions to the global clientele using the robust FreeSWITCH platform. In recent times, video conferencing has gained ground among the companies as a way of establishing a real-time communication irrespective of time and place. We have served a global clientele across various industry sectors like hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and the like with our feature-rich video conferencing solution. While offering bespoke solutions to the various industries globally, we came to know the video conferencing solution requirement from the food processing industry with desired features. Food processing industry is thriving as people tend to prefer packaged food on the move worldwide. Video conferencing enables the management to monitor the process from a distant location as well as wcj to give guidance to the employees in a real-time manner. Our feature-rich conferencing solutions, designed for food processing industry, facilitate companies to establish and maintain connectivity while eliminating the necessity of frequent visits to the processing units. It saves both resources and time of the food processing companies." He concluded.
A technical head of FreeSWITCH platform-based solutions at Ecosmob Technologies elaborated the importance of video conferencing solution for the food processing industry with these words: " The food processing industry requires a scalable conferencing solution with enhanced security and easy-to-use software. Our video conferencing is equipped with safety features like encryption, SOC 2 verification, and the like along with a user-compatible GUI. We also offer high-quality in audio and video along with providing basic conferencing features. At FreeSWITCHService, our emphasis is always on scalability and reliability of VoIP solutions, and the food processing industry can get the most from VoIP technology as we integrate FreeSWITCH platform's support with desired features." He concluded.
FreeSWITCHService has set milestones in offering customized VoIP solutions to the global enterprise clientele. The company has a team of expert VoIP solution developers who can meet the communication requirements of food processing industry efficiently.
