Text My Main Number Announces Landline Texting Service Collaboration with an MNC
Landline texting service of Text My Main Number is subscribed by an MNC. The company has text enabled 15+ landline numbers of different departments of the client company which wanted to use business messaging for internal and client communication.
According to the shared detail, this MNC Company had contacted Text My Main Number to inquire about their SMS to Landline solution. They used free trial for 7 days and decided to move to a paid subscription for their 15 different landline numbers. The staff of Text My Main Number assisted the company to get the desired service and within 24 hours of time span, the complete setup of text enabling all main line numbers and creating and setting up user accounts was completed and handed over to the customer. The client has also used additional service of 'Auto Reply' by purchasing additional keywords.
Here is the recitation of the experience shared by the MNC client:
"We used their free trial for a week and we realized that this is what we were looking for, not only the solution, but the company as well. The staff of Text My Main Number is very professional and supportive. They are quick in response and very wcj gentle in handling any query. Of course, their SMS to Landline solution has advanced features which I haven't seen with any other brand; not even with the big brands in the same industry. Also, the rate card is really very affordable and cost effective compared to all other companies. What else you as a client want? This is what we wanted and instead of waiting for 30 days to complete free trial, we decided to take service on the 7th day of the business texting solution trial and opted for their service for all our main line numbers which are more than 15."
The client company of business messaging service provider will use this service for both, internal and client communication. They have a plan to shift a majority of their communication to messaging mode as people prefer texting as well as it has many other benefits. Also, they want their staff to use the chat function of Text My Main Number solution instead of other chat modules so they can have a single solution for all different communication. Their strategy is to use the full potential of landline as well as keep communication streamlined and tractable, so reports can be used to identify good and weak areas which can further help in devising policies.
The staff of Text My Main Number is happy and excited with increasing number of clients and good words they receive for their service. The noteworthy thing here is the support service of the company is extremely fast in response and it is offered absolutely free to their customers for better experience which is winning heart of many customers.
About Text My Main Number
Text My Main Number is a landline texting service provider based out of New York, USA. The company has been offering the service for more than a year and renowned for its advanced features, prompt support and low rates. To explore more details about this company and its service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
