Publication of 'The Long Way Back' Completes Nautical Trilogy by Author Lois Joy Hofmann
Hofmann's book is the third in her 'In Search of Adventure and Moments of Bliss' series.
Hofmann will be available to sign copies of her new book on November 25th at Traveler's Depot at 1655 Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, San Diego. This one stop traveler's shop will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with specials for locals. On Saturday December 2 from 11am to 12pm, Hofmann will speak at the Pacific Beach Library in San Diego, located at 4275 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109 as part of its Author Talk series featuring local authors. Other upcoming events will be available on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
The Long Way Back appeals to adventurers and armchair sailors alike. The reader sets sail along with Lois and Gunter up the coast of Australia, through Indonesia, and on to Southeast Asia, across the Indian Ocean, through Pirate Alley and the Red Sea, and finally across the Med and back to France where their circumnavigation began. The oversized paperback book, ideal for a coffee table, contains 316 photos, maps, and illustrations and 456 pages.. As is the case with her other books, geography buffs will enjoy the magazine-style Did you Know sidebars to outline the geography, history, and cultures from each of the countries visited by the Hofmanns (19 Did You Know columns in total).. Hofmann's husband, Günter, also contributes to the book trilogy through his Messing with Boats column.
Embarking on an eight-year wcj adventure at sea, this entrepreneur and former CEO discovered higher highs and lower lows than the rollercoaster world she came from. Sailing around the world propelled her out of the intense fields of human genetics and biomedical technology and into the thrills, dangers, and bliss of the cruising life. Life has been reimagined several times now for Hofmann. After sailing the world, Hofmann began to write her nautical trilogy, In Search of Adventure and Moments of Bliss. Her first two books, Maiden Voyage and Sailing the South Pacific, are available on Amazon, on her website http://loisjoyhofmann.com/
Hofmann's first two books were each recipients of San Diego Book Awards for Published Books, Nonfiction, in the Travel Category in 2011 and 2013. Hofmann has presented at many yacht clubs and for other organizations such as the Point Loma Optimist Club and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), and is currently available for speaking engagements in Southern California.
Melanie Merritt
Media Melanie
***@mediamelanie.com
