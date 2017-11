Publication of 'The Long Way Back' Completes Nautical Trilogy by Author Lois Joy Hofmann

Hofmann's book is the third in her 'In Search of Adventure and Moments of Bliss' series.

-- Award-winning author Lois Joy Hofmann announces the release of the third book of her nautical trilogy,. Hofmann celebrated the publication of her book with two private events, a book-signing celebration held on Mission Bay, and a presentation at the Maritime Museum of San Diego. Hofmann will kick-off her public events with a signing at Traveler's Depot on November 25th as part of its Small Business Saturday promotion. Then she will appear at an Author Talk on Saturday, December 9th at the Pacific Beach Library.is the gripping conclusion to a grand adventure that took Lois and Günter Hofmann over 34,000 miles around the world on an eight-year sailing circumnavigation on board their 43-foot catamaran,. The Hofmanns embarked on their 62-country adventure after turning 60 years old.Hofmann will be available to sign copies of her new book on November 25th at Traveler's Depot at 1655 Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, San Diego. This one stop traveler's shop will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with specials for locals. On Saturday December 2 from 11am to 12pm, Hofmann will speak at the Pacific Beach Library in San Diego, located at 4275 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109 as part of its Author Talk series featuring local authors. Other upcoming events will be available on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ SailorsTales/ appeals to adventurers and armchair sailors alike. The reader sets sail along with Lois and Gunter up the coast of Australia, through Indonesia, and on to Southeast Asia, across the Indian Ocean, through Pirate Alley and the Red Sea, and finally across the Med and back to France where their circumnavigation began. The oversized paperback book, ideal for a coffee table, contains 316 photos, maps, and illustrations and 456 pages.. As is the case with her other books, geography buffs will enjoy the magazine-stylesidebars to outline the geography, history, and cultures from each of the countries visited by the Hofmanns (19columns in total).. Hofmann's husband, Günter, also contributes to the book trilogy through hiscolumn.Embarking on an eight-year wcj adventure at sea, this entrepreneur and former CEO discovered higher highs and lower lows than the rollercoaster world she came from. Sailing around the world propelled her out of the intense fields of human genetics and biomedical technology and into the thrills, dangers, and bliss of the cruising life. Life has been reimagined several times now for Hofmann. After sailing the world, Hofmann began to write her nautical trilogy,. Her first two books,and, are available on Amazon, on her website http://loisjoyhofmann.com/buy-books/ ( http://www.loisjoyhofmann.com ), and locally in San Diego at Seabreeze Books and Traveler's Depot.will arrive to Amazon soon, but in the meantime can be purchased on Hofmann's website.Hofmann's first two books were each recipients of San Diego Book Awards for Published Books, Nonfiction, in the Travel Category in 2011 and 2013. Hofmann has presented at many yacht clubs and for other organizations such as the Point Loma Optimist Club and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), and is currently available for speaking engagements in Southern California.