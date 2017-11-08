 
Medical spa opens at Belleview Station

spa810 joins several other new businesses at Belleview Station in Denver
 
 
DENVER - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- spa810, a luxury medical spa announced the opening of their first Denver location today. Offering laser, skin and massage services, spa810 combines the aesthetics of a day spa with the professional services of a medical office. While other locations span from Arizona to New Jersey, the Denver office is the first in Colorado. Located at Belleview Station, spa810 joins other new businesses such as Ambli, Orange Theory Fitness, and Corvus Coffee.

As a medically supervised laser, skin and massage treatment center, spa810 has been recognized and listed as one of top 100 Franchises in 2017. In addition, top 225 franchise brands of choice in Entrepreneur magazine's December 2014 issue. spa810 is also listed on FranchiseGrade.com, #267 out of 500 top franchise opportunities.

"spa810 combines the feeling and benefits of a full service day spa with the clean and professional needs of a medical treatment office," says owner, Dr. Kristine Hirschfield. "We are excited to join the Denver community and are creating a boutique wcj luxury medical spa that offers treatments for the unique outdoor lifestyle Denver residents enjoy."

spa810 offers membership options that include the following, and more, benefits to guests:

·       20% off of retail products upon sign up – 10% for remainder of membership

·         Member pricing on all treatments is 25% off retail pricing

·         Priority to Alpha Fusion Capsule- a heat sauna, aromatherapy and vibration experience unique to spa810

·         Unused treatments rollover and can be used even after a membership is cancelled

spa810 is now open. Guests may call 303-221-9393 to schedule, walk ins are also welcomed. Treatment hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their website is www.spa810.com/denver.

spa810 Belleview, Janyce Brandon
***@spa810.com
