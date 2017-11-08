Indie Rock Musician The Black Bon Jovi Becomes an Ambassador for the American Cancer Society

Rock/EDM Musician The Black Bon Jovi

-- Indie rock artist the Black Bon Jovi will be collaborating with the American Cancer Society as a music ambassador. The Black Bon Jovi penned a signature song entitled "Cancer Survivor," which spreads the message of hope and healing after battling the devastating disease. He submitted the song to the organization and they have forged a yearlong engagement with the Southeast region.On November 23, 2017 at 6 p.m., the Black Bon Jovi will present the "First Annual Cancer Survivors Gala & Thanksgiving Dinner" in collaboration with the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Atlanta. His song "Cancer Survivor" is available to purchase on all digital outlets and 10% of the proceeds will be used for cancer survivors and their families.The Black Bon Jovi will kick off an 11 state, 20 city fundraising "CANCER SURVIVOR TOUR" scheduled to open February 9th, in Miami, Florida, and closing out in THE BLACK BON JOVI's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts in early April.In efforts to raise funds for the "CANCER SURVIVOR" tour, The Black Bon Jovi will also be hosting an exclusive private fundraising telethon dinner entitled "THE BLACK BON JOVI 2018 CANCER SURVIVOR CHRISTMAS BENEFIT DINNER TELETHON" at the Intercontinental Hotel Buckhead in Atlanta, GA on December 25, 2017 at 8pm. Guests of the dinner will have the opportunity to see The Black Bon Jovi perform "SURVIVOR" live.The Black Bon Jovi started his career after his aunt was diagnosed with cancer. As her caretaker he would sing to her "Hold on Auntie you are half way there." She started calling him the Black Bon Jovi referencing the famous anthem "Livin' on a Prayer," one of her favorite songs. Later he remixed the song and uses it at his live shows to encourage people not to give up on their dreams. His heart passion is to work hand in hand with those battling illnesses to encourage through songs not to give up. With his own fun mix of pop music with EDM and Rock & Roll, he hopes to inspire his supporters to keep on moving forward.The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.For more media/press information for the Black Bon Jovi, contact Publicist Rahru R. Arceneaux hautechoclat.publicity@gmail.com. For booking and inquiries on becoming a sponsor contact theblackbonjovi@gmail.com. Visit the website www.theblackbonjovi.com for updates and tours. Social Media; Twitter: @thebbjovi and Instagram: @TheBlackBonJovi.