BlazeSports America Expands Adaptive Sports Training & Education Program & Certification

Ashley Fallaize, MS, CDSS, CIFT, AAI

Manager of Training & Education

Ashley Fallaize, MS, CDSS, CIFT, AAI
Manager of Training & Education
***@blazesports.org

-- BlazeSports America, a leader in the field of training and education for adaptive sports and recreation since 2003 and two-time recipient of the United States Olympic Committee's "Rings of Gold" award for program development, is expanding and updating its training and education offerings through the BlazeSports Institute for Adaptive Sports and Recreation™. The BlazeSports Institute ™ is now offering a wide array of relevant and practical adaptive sports and recreation training and education resources and tools for developing and implementing successful adaptive sports programs including:* Only industry-recognized adaptive sports training certification of its kind* Webinars & podcasts on new and emerging topics delivered by experts in the field* Quarterly e-newsletters featuring updates on the latest research & trends* In-person training workshops, and a national conference."BlazeSports America has a successful track record of providing more opportunities for people with disabilities to be physically active through adaptive sports and recreation training and education. We are thrilled to launch our updated national certification and curriculum which will significantly increase the number of coaches, volunteers and professionals across the U.S. equipped with the most up to date knowledge in the field to run safe and effective adaptive sports and recreation programs," said Cynthia Frisina, Executive Director of BlazeSports America.The BlazeSports Institute targets those interested in increasing the physical activity behaviors of individuals with physical disabilities.An expert advisory committee composed of experts in the adaptive sports and physical activity field representing academia, public health, education, adaptive sport organization, national physical activity organizations, community-based organizations and individual athletes. The Committee is charged with providing direction and guidance to advance the BlazeSports Institute goals and the adaptive sport and physical activity field.The BlazeSports America Certified Disability Sport Specialist certification has been updated and replaced with a new certification, Certified Adaptive Recreation and Sports Specialist (CARSS)™. Developed with the expertise and input of a variety of professionals in the adaptive sports and recreation field, CARSSreflects more accurately where the field of adaptive sports and recreation has evolved.Core content areas of the CARSScertification include: history of adaptive sports & related laws; understanding disabilities & disability awareness; program planning, implementation & evaluation; risk management & injury prevention; wcj partnership building; recruitment and promotion; adaptive equipment and facilities. The curriculum addresses the needs of youth, adults and veterans with various physical disabilities.CARSSis offered as online course with two certification levels. CARSS is not sport-specific and enhances existing sport, fitness and therapeutic recreation certifications.such as Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists and Certified Inclusive Fitness Trainer. Through completion of our CARSSprogram, volunteers, coaches and other professionals can demonstrate to employers and organizations alike that they are leaders in adaptive sports and recreation program development.Learn more at: http://www.blazesports.org/ what-we-do/training- and-educat... Register for the Certified Adaptive Recreation & Sports Specialist Program at: http://www.blazesports.org/ what-we-do/training- and-educat...