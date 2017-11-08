News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
3D Industries Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Their Office in China
Deeply rooted in overseas manufacturing, 3D celebrate 10 years in Nanjing, China.
3D Industries manufacture custom private label apparel for brands worldwide and specialize in technical apparel. As one of the longstanding offshore manufacturing and sourcing companies, 3D has carved a solid foothold in the custom apparel industry for themselves. Having their own facility in China allows 3D industries the ability to better facilitate and produce orders for their clients making for better turn around times and precise execution when turning their client's designs and ideas into physical garments.
For more information about 3D Industries, their capabilities and the industries they service, check out https://www.3d-
Contact
Mike Mendoza
***@3d-ind.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse