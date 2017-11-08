 
3D Industries Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Their Office in China

Deeply rooted in overseas manufacturing, 3D celebrate 10 years in Nanjing, China.
 
 
3D Ind - China Offices
3D Ind - China Offices
LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 3D industries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of their office in China. As a result of 3D's rapid expansion and close dealings with mainland China, the California based company decided it would be beneficial to have their own staff on the ground in China to monitor its production efforts. 3D office Manager, Jackson Zhao, who opened the office 10 years ago and is still with the company, said that by choosing Nanjing in the Zhejiang Province as the location of the office, 3D would be well positioned wcj to control the purchasing of raw materials and supervising cut & sew facilities ensuring that both Quality Assurance and Quality Control functions are properly executed for all orders.

3D Industries manufacture custom private label apparel for brands worldwide and specialize in technical apparel. As one of the longstanding offshore manufacturing and sourcing companies, 3D has carved a solid foothold in the custom apparel industry for themselves. Having their own facility in China allows 3D industries the ability to better facilitate and produce orders for their clients making for better turn around times and precise execution when turning their client's designs and ideas into physical garments.

For more information about 3D Industries, their capabilities and the industries they service, check out https://www.3d-ind.com.

Contact
Mike Mendoza
***@3d-ind.com
Email:***@3d-ind.com Email Verified
Apparel Manufacturing, Clothing Manufacturing, Sports Wear
Manufacturing
Lake Forest - California - United States
