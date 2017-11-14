Brighton Publishing releases "Daddy's Little Princess in eBook"

With an engaging charisma, author Steve Proutsos delivers a colorful and heartfelt one-of-a-kind, story that speaks from and to the heart.

Daddy's Little Princess

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release offrom author Steve Proutsos. The book is now available in eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other eBook retailers. The print edition is scheduled for an early 2018 release and distributed by Ingram, the world's largest book wholesale distributor. It will also be available worldwide through the Espresso Book Machine Network.Synopsis: Daddy's Little Princess is about a beautiful relationship between father and daughter.It shows how a first time dad grows to become a confident and loving father and how a little girl, with the help of her dad, overcomes her fears and becomes a responsible, confident young woman.The story takes places through eight nights during certain ages of the daughter's life where she is scared to go to bed. In infant and toddler stages, she is frightened to be alone, but in the later stages, she is afraid of what is to come in her life. Her dad comes in her room to help her conquer her fears and show her how much he loves and cares for her.After each night, the daughter has extraordinary dreams that helps her conquer her fear at that moment. Her father's hopes are for her to grow up to be an independent and responsible young woman, but also know that he will always be there for her no matter what."With an engaging charisma, author Steve Proutsos delivers a colorful and heartfelt one-of-a-kind, story that speaks from and to the heart," said Brighton Publishing.Steve Proutsos is an English teacher at Lincoln-Way High School District 210. He enjoys wcj teaching, writing, coaching, and spending as much time as possible with his wife and three daughters. He grew up in Palos Heights, Illinois and is the oldest of three children.When it comes to writing, Steve loves to take his experiences as a husband, father, son, educator, and coach and relive them through his characters. He will cherish and remember every time he and his wife held their three daughters for the very first time, but those three experiences not only solidified some of the most beautiful memories he will ever have, but it also helped him realize that writing about love, hope, perseverance, and family is now part of his life.