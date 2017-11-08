Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Tony Nominees Ann Hampton & Liz Callaway in "Sibling Revelr

Tony nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway bring their acclaimed cabaret show, SIBLING REVELRY, to Rubicon Theatre Company as part of the Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series.

-- Tony nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway bring their acclaimed cabaret show,, to Rubicon Theatre Company as part of the 2017 Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series. The dynamic duo first performed their sisterly act at New York's iconic cabaret venue Rainbow and Stars and delighted audiences at the Donmar Warehouse in London and throughout Europe. Their act "Boom!," a critically acclaimed celebration of the baby boomer hits of the 60's and 70's, was recorded on PS Classics which debuted in the top 25 on Billboard Jazz. The sisters dazzle in duets and solos in a wide range of styles from Broadway standards to jazz and pop in this lively cabaret mixed with witty repartee. Each sister brings her own signature flair to the concert, with Ann's dark, husky and jazz-flavored sound serving as a perfect complement to Liz's crystal-clear bell tones. The sisters have performedsince 1995 at venues across the country and internationally. Songs include "Happy," "Happy Days are Here Again," "It's Today," "The Sweetest Sounds," "Friendship,"and "Meadowlark.""When Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway wcj blend their voices together in perfect harmony, the sound is exquisite," says Rubicon Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns.Critics praise their cabaret, with Don Heckerman of thestating, "The Callaway sisters encapsulate everything that cabaret should be and rarely is." Thesays, "Their voices blend and soar majestically like eagles!" and thedescribes their duality, "When their strikingly different but equally splendid voices harmonize,becomes a thrilling display of vocal prowess."is a must-see for lovers of cabaret, musical theatre, jazz and the ever-popular Great American Songbook. The Callaway sisters are joined by Musical Director Alex Rybeck whencomes to Ventura for three-performances-only: Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m.is presented at Rubicon for three-performances-only on Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $55. Tickets for students with ID are $35; Equity members and military are $40. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. A VIP experience, limited to 25 individuals following the Sunday matinee, is $135, and includes a post-show reception with concert stars, a complimentary 5 oz. glass of premium Rubicon estate grown wine created by film director Francis Ford Coppola, and gourmet hors d'oeuvres.Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.