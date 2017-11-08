News By Tag
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Tony Nominees Ann Hampton & Liz Callaway in "Sibling Revelr
Tony nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway bring their acclaimed cabaret show, SIBLING REVELRY, to Rubicon Theatre Company as part of the Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series.
"When Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway wcj blend their voices together in perfect harmony, the sound is exquisite," says Rubicon Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns.
Critics praise their cabaret, with Don Heckerman of the Los Angeles Times stating, "The Callaway sisters encapsulate everything that cabaret should be and rarely is." The New York Observer says, "Their voices blend and soar majestically like eagles!" and the New York Times Magazine describes their duality, "When their strikingly different but equally splendid voices harmonize, Sibling Revelry becomes a thrilling display of vocal prowess."
SIBLING REVELRY is a must-see for lovers of cabaret, musical theatre, jazz and the ever-popular Great American Songbook. The Callaway sisters are joined by Musical Director Alex Rybeck when SIBLING REVELRY comes to Ventura for three-performances-
SIBLING REVELRY is presented at Rubicon for three-performances-
Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.
