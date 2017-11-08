News By Tag
Special Needs Advisory Coalition of Palm Beach County's Special Needs Housing Solutions Summit
The Summit agenda starts with an opening night reception on Friday November 17th, including three (3) motivational speakers in the Center's newly opened Pavilion and Sensory Arts Garden. An all-day Summit on Saturday, November 18th, featuring a keynote speaker with expertise in special needs housing solutions, panel discussions with experienced practitioners, concurrent break-out sessions to discuss effective strategies applicable to Palm Beach County, and a closing session at which attendees collaborate on a work plan to achieve solutions in the next year. To ensure that the conference has a significant impact, we plan to hire (once funding is secured) a part-time Housing Navigator, who will work with interested conference participants to implement at least two solutions, inventory available supportive housing options in Palm Beach County and Florida, and work with families to identify suitable choices and lay the groundwork for next year's conference.
"We are so excited to bring this opportunity to individuals and families with special needs in Palm Beach County. What began as an initiative within our strategic plan has become a Summit with nearly thirty (30) presenters and speakers leading workshops and conversations about housing issues that matter to our community", says Sharon Alexander, CEO of The Unicorn Children's Foundation, an organization that serves as the fiscal sponsor for the Special Needs Advisory Coalition of Palm Beach County. The summit will offer local and national keynote speakers, seventeen (17) break-out sessions/workshops, lunch to attendees and an opportunity for the community to come together and collaborate. More information about the Summit, presenters/speakers and a link to RSVP may be found at http://www.snachousingsummit.org.
About SNAC of Palm wcj Beach County
In 2014, Unicorn Children's Foundation (UCF) initiated a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment (CNA) supported by a mix of public and private sponsors (Autism Project of Palm Beach County, Autism After 21, Children's Services Council, Els for Autism Foundation, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County (including the Youth Services and Community Services Departments)
This resulted in the formation of the Special Needs Advisory Coalition (SNAC) in 2015, a group whose more than 300 representatives of 160 participating organizations formed task forces to address:
•Transitioning
•Respite
•Employment
•Housing
•Advocacy
•Future Planning
This Housing Solutions conference is a top priority of the Housing Task Force, along with a consulting Housing Navigator to identify options and provide guidance to family members and individuals in need here in Palm Beach County.
For more information about SNAC and how to get involved, please contact Tony Beall, SNAC Facilitator & Strategist at Tony@all4civicengagement.org
Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, integrated system of care which supports and connects individuals with special needs and disabilities and their families to community- based services and opportunities.
Our vision is a community that comes together to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement throughout Palm Beach County.
Contact
Unicorn Children's Foundation
Amy Mann
***@unicornchildrensfoundation.org
