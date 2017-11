NAIOP NJ Honors Industry Leaders at 2017 President's Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner

Annual Event Recognizes Volunteer Leaders for Outstanding Service

2017 President’s Awards Honorees

Contact

Caryl Communications

Evelyn Weiss Francisco

***@caryl.com Caryl CommunicationsEvelyn Weiss Francisco

End

-- NAIOP New Jersey members were recently honored for their outstanding leadership, advocacy and career accomplishments at the chapter's Annual President's Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner. The 2017 nominees to the commercial real estate development association's Hall of Fame were also inducted during the event, which was held at the Short Hills Hilton.NAIOP New Jersey President Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group noted, "Our volunteers and staff work hand-in-hand on behalf of our industry members, and their success is reflected in our current record-high membership of over 750. I thank each and every member who dedicates their time and considerable talents to support the vital work of our association."The 2017 Awardsof Avison Young was honored with the NAIOP New Jersey Legacy Award for his more than 30 years of service to the commercial real estate industry and long-time advocacy for chapter issues.The Pillar Award went toof Federal Business Centers andof Cullen and Dykman LLP in recognition of the example they set in active membership, leadership, advocacy and sponsorship.ELEC 825'sreceived the Advocacy Award, honoring ELEC's public information efforts to gain approval of legislation to fund the Transportation Trust Fund.The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented toof Gottesman Real Estate Partners.of JLL received the Rising Star Award.The Frank D. Visceglia Memorial Scholarship is presented annually to youth involved in scouting whose service projects demonstrate outstanding leadership skills. This year's recipients wereof Pine Beach andof Montvale.Three industry legends were inducted into the NAIOP New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016:of Langan Engineering & Environmental Services,of Cushman & Wakefield wcj andof Somerset Development Group.About NAIOP New Jersey ( http://www.caryl.com/ naiop-nj/ Pictured at the President's Awards and Hall of Fame dinner are (back, l-r): NAIOP NJ President Dave Gibbons (Elberon Development Group), Patrick Leary (Gottesman Real Estate Partners), Neil Yoskin (Cullen and Dykman LLP), Greg Lalevee (ELEC 825),Brian Golden (JLL), Patrick Eichner (Avison Young), NAIOP NJ CEO Michael McGuinness; (front l-r): Andrew Merin (Cushman & Wakefield), Stacey Weinberg (Federal Business Centers), Jorge Berkowitz (Langan Engineering & Environmental Services), Kim Brennan (Colliers International), and Thomas Michnewicz (Somerset Development Group).