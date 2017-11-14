News By Tag
NAIOP NJ Honors Industry Leaders at 2017 President's Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner
Annual Event Recognizes Volunteer Leaders for Outstanding Service
NAIOP New Jersey President Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group noted, "Our volunteers and staff work hand-in-hand on behalf of our industry members, and their success is reflected in our current record-high membership of over 750. I thank each and every member who dedicates their time and considerable talents to support the vital work of our association."
The 2017 Awards
• Patrick Eichner of Avison Young was honored with the NAIOP New Jersey Legacy Award for his more than 30 years of service to the commercial real estate industry and long-time advocacy for chapter issues.
• The Pillar Award went to Stacey Weinberg of Federal Business Centers and Neil Yoskin of Cullen and Dykman LLP in recognition of the example they set in active membership, leadership, advocacy and sponsorship.
• ELEC 825's Greg Lalevee received the Advocacy Award, honoring ELEC's public information efforts to gain approval of legislation to fund the Transportation Trust Fund.
• The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Patrick Leary of Gottesman Real Estate Partners.
• Brian Golden of JLL received the Rising Star Award.
• The Frank D. Visceglia Memorial Scholarship is presented annually to youth involved in scouting whose service projects demonstrate outstanding leadership skills. This year's recipients were Dylan Parks of Pine Beach and Jennifer Ryan of Montvale.
• Three industry legends were inducted into the NAIOP New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016: Jorge Berkowitz of Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, Andrew Merin of Cushman & Wakefield wcj and Thomas Michnewicz of Somerset Development Group.
About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/
Photo Caption: Pictured at the President's Awards and Hall of Fame dinner are (back, l-r): NAIOP NJ President Dave Gibbons (Elberon Development Group), Patrick Leary (Gottesman Real Estate Partners), Neil Yoskin (Cullen and Dykman LLP), Greg Lalevee (ELEC 825),Brian Golden (JLL), Patrick Eichner (Avison Young), NAIOP NJ CEO Michael McGuinness; (front l-r): Andrew Merin (Cushman & Wakefield), Stacey Weinberg (Federal Business Centers), Jorge Berkowitz (Langan Engineering & Environmental Services), Kim Brennan (Colliers International)
