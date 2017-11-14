 
News By Tag
* Naiop New Jersey
* Commercial Real Estate
* Short Hills
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Short Hills
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


NAIOP NJ Honors Industry Leaders at 2017 President's Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner

Annual Event Recognizes Volunteer Leaders for Outstanding Service
 
 
2017 President’s Awards Honorees
2017 President’s Awards Honorees
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Naiop New Jersey
Commercial Real Estate
Short Hills

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Short Hills - New Jersey - US

SHORT HILLS, N.J. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- NAIOP New Jersey members were recently honored for their outstanding leadership, advocacy and career accomplishments at the chapter's Annual President's Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner. The 2017 nominees to the commercial real estate development association's Hall of Fame were also inducted during the event, which was held at the Short Hills Hilton.

NAIOP New Jersey President Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group noted, "Our volunteers and staff work hand-in-hand on behalf of our industry members, and their success is reflected in our current record-high membership of over 750. I thank each and every member who dedicates their time and considerable talents to support the vital work of our association."

The 2017 Awards

•  Patrick Eichner of Avison Young was honored with the NAIOP New Jersey Legacy Award for his more than 30 years of service to the commercial real estate industry and long-time advocacy for chapter issues.

 The Pillar Award went to Stacey Weinberg of Federal Business Centers and Neil Yoskin of Cullen and Dykman LLP in recognition of the example they set in active membership, leadership, advocacy and sponsorship.

 ELEC 825's Greg Lalevee received the Advocacy Award, honoring ELEC's public information efforts to gain approval of legislation to fund the Transportation Trust Fund.

 The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Patrick Leary of Gottesman Real Estate Partners.

•  Brian Golden of JLL received the Rising Star Award.

 The Frank D. Visceglia Memorial Scholarship is presented annually to youth involved in scouting whose service projects demonstrate outstanding leadership skills. This year's recipients were Dylan Parks of Pine Beach and Jennifer Ryan of Montvale.

 Three industry legends were inducted into the NAIOP New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016: Jorge Berkowitz of Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, Andrew Merin of Cushman & Wakefield wcj and Thomas Michnewicz of Somerset Development Group.

About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/naiop-nj/)

Photo Caption: Pictured at the President's Awards and Hall of Fame dinner are (back, l-r): NAIOP NJ President Dave Gibbons (Elberon Development Group), Patrick Leary (Gottesman Real Estate Partners), Neil Yoskin (Cullen and Dykman LLP), Greg Lalevee (ELEC 825),Brian Golden (JLL), Patrick Eichner (Avison Young), NAIOP NJ CEO Michael McGuinness; (front l-r): Andrew Merin (Cushman & Wakefield), Stacey Weinberg (Federal Business Centers), Jorge Berkowitz (Langan Engineering & Environmental Services), Kim Brennan (Colliers International), and Thomas Michnewicz (Somerset Development Group).

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:NAIOP New Jersey
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Naiop New Jersey, Commercial Real Estate, Short Hills
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Short Hills - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 14, 2017
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share