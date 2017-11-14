Gringo Bandito Announces 2017 Private Reserve Hot Sauce

Gringo Bandito Private Reserve

-- Gringo Bandito has released the 2017 edition of their wildly popular Private Reserve hot sauce. Produced in a single batch, the sauce is bottled with a new label design and now available in Super Duper, Just Super and Cheapskate packages. The Private Reserve is always a huge success for Gringo Bandito, with its limited production selling out quickly.Each year, the Private Reserve recipe is put together as a unique offering for Gringo Bandito's dedicated customers and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. The recipe for 2017 heats up with a blend of award-winning blue agave tequila, lime juice, yellow habaneros and red fresnos. The "Super Duper" package includes an autographed bottle of the hot sauce in a unique stand up wooden pine box, a custom t-shirt, guitar picks and more. One lucky winner who purchases the $75 Super Duper package will win a one of a kind signed giclee print of this year's label art.Available today, the private reserve can be purchased via Gringo Bandito's website at www.GringoBandito.comPrivate Reserve Tiers Available:Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle autographed wcj and numbered hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, custom t-shirt, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button, certificate of authenticity and chance to win a signed one of a kind giclee print.Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle, hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button and certificate of authenticity.PR bottle in a paper bag with a red bow around the neck.Gringo Bandito was started over ten years ago by Dexter Holland, singer for the multi-platinum punk rock band The Offspring, more as a hobby than a business."I just thought it would be cool to have a hot sauce," says Holland. "I gave away the first batch as Christmas presents to my friends." The response to this new hot sauce was so overwhelming that Holland decided to put it out commercially.Sales were modest at first, and the hot sauce was distributed only in Holland's native Southern California. "It has always been a DIY operation for sure," Holland says. "It started small but it has just kept on growing." After several years and almost a million bottles later, Gringo Bandito hot sauce has garnered a worldwide audience and a loyal following. "We're not the most well-known hot sauce out there," says Holland, "but once people try it, they're hooked."Gringo Bandito is now sold in Australia, Japan, Canada, Finland, Germany, Belgium, Hungary and coast to coast in the US and can be found in the top 10 on Amazon.com's highest customer rated hot sauces amongst 5000+ other products.- Bob Bradley & Bradley Public Relations & MarketingPhone - 714.321.1471 Email - Bob@BradleyPublicity.com