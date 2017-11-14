 
News By Tag
* Gringo Bandito
* Private Reserve
* 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Huntington Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Gringo Bandito Announces 2017 Private Reserve Hot Sauce

 
 
Gringo Bandito Private Reserve
Gringo Bandito Private Reserve
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gringo Bandito
Private Reserve
2017

Industry:
Food

Location:
Huntington Beach - California - US

Subject:
Products

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Gringo Bandito has released the 2017 edition of their wildly popular Private Reserve hot sauce. Produced in a single batch, the sauce is bottled with a new label design and now available in Super Duper, Just Super and Cheapskate packages. The Private Reserve is always a huge success for Gringo Bandito, with its limited production selling out quickly.

Each year, the Private Reserve recipe is put together as a unique offering for Gringo Bandito's dedicated customers and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. The recipe for 2017 heats up with a blend of award-winning blue agave tequila, lime juice, yellow habaneros and red fresnos. The "Super Duper" package includes an autographed bottle of the hot sauce in a unique stand up wooden pine box, a custom t-shirt, guitar picks and more. One lucky winner who purchases the $75 Super Duper package will win a one of a kind signed giclee print of this year's label art.

Available today, the private reserve can be purchased via Gringo Bandito's website at www.GringoBandito.com

Private Reserve Tiers Available:

Super Duper ($75): Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle autographed wcj and numbered hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, custom t-shirt, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button, certificate of authenticity and chance to win a signed one of a kind giclee print.

Just Super ($40): Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle, hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button and certificate of authenticity.

Cheapskate ($15): PR bottle in a paper bag with a red bow around the neck.

Purchase - http://gringobanditostore.com

About Gringo Bandito:

Gringo Bandito was started over ten years ago by Dexter Holland, singer for the multi-platinum punk rock band The Offspring, more as a hobby than a business.

"I just thought it would be cool to have a hot sauce," says Holland. "I gave away the first batch as Christmas presents to my friends." The response to this new hot sauce was so overwhelming that Holland decided to put it out commercially.Sales were modest at first, and the hot sauce was distributed only in Holland's native Southern California. "It has always been a DIY operation for sure," Holland says. "It started small but it has just kept on growing." After several years and almost a million bottles later, Gringo Bandito hot sauce has garnered a worldwide audience and a loyal following. "We're not the most well-known hot sauce out there," says Holland, "but once people try it, they're hooked."

Gringo Bandito is now sold in Australia, Japan, Canada, Finland, Germany, Belgium, Hungary and coast to coast in the US and can be found in the top 10 on Amazon.com's highest customer rated hot sauces amongst 5000+ other products.

Media Contact - Bob Bradley & Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

Phone - 714.321.1471 Email - Bob@BradleyPublicity.com

Contact
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
***@bradleypublicity.com
End
Source:Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
Email:***@bradleypublicity.com Email Verified
Tags:Gringo Bandito, Private Reserve, 2017
Industry:Food
Location:Huntington Beach - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 14, 2017
Airtime PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share