Gringo Bandito Announces 2017 Private Reserve Hot Sauce
Each year, the Private Reserve recipe is put together as a unique offering for Gringo Bandito's dedicated customers and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. The recipe for 2017 heats up with a blend of award-winning blue agave tequila, lime juice, yellow habaneros and red fresnos. The "Super Duper" package includes an autographed bottle of the hot sauce in a unique stand up wooden pine box, a custom t-shirt, guitar picks and more. One lucky winner who purchases the $75 Super Duper package will win a one of a kind signed giclee print of this year's label art.
Available today, the private reserve can be purchased via Gringo Bandito's website at www.GringoBandito.com
Private Reserve Tiers Available:
Super Duper ($75): Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle autographed wcj and numbered hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, custom t-shirt, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button, certificate of authenticity and chance to win a signed one of a kind giclee print.
Just Super ($40): Stand up wooden pine box with a NEW see through cover to display your 2017 Private Reserve bottle, hot sauce bottle with teal metallic label, cheapskate bottle, black guitar pick, custom guitar pick, button and certificate of authenticity.
Cheapskate ($15): PR bottle in a paper bag with a red bow around the neck.
Purchase - http://gringobanditostore.com
About Gringo Bandito:
Gringo Bandito was started over ten years ago by Dexter Holland, singer for the multi-platinum punk rock band The Offspring, more as a hobby than a business.
"I just thought it would be cool to have a hot sauce," says Holland. "I gave away the first batch as Christmas presents to my friends." The response to this new hot sauce was so overwhelming that Holland decided to put it out commercially.Sales were modest at first, and the hot sauce was distributed only in Holland's native Southern California. "It has always been a DIY operation for sure," Holland says. "It started small but it has just kept on growing." After several years and almost a million bottles later, Gringo Bandito hot sauce has garnered a worldwide audience and a loyal following. "We're not the most well-known hot sauce out there," says Holland, "but once people try it, they're hooked."
Gringo Bandito is now sold in Australia, Japan, Canada, Finland, Germany, Belgium, Hungary and coast to coast in the US and can be found in the top 10 on Amazon.com's highest customer rated hot sauces amongst 5000+ other products.
Media Contact - Bob Bradley & Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
Phone - 714.321.1471 Email - Bob@BradleyPublicity.com
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
***@bradleypublicity.com
